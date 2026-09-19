James Rodríguez Says Goodbye to Colombia

James Rodríguez brought an end to one of the most important stages of his career this Tuesday by announcing his retirement from the Colombia national team after 15 years of defending his country’s jersey.

The midfielder is bidding farewell to the Tricolor after playing 131 games, scoring 31 goals, and participating in three World Cups: Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, and the 2026 World Cup.

James is also leaving the national team as one of the most important players in its recent history and as a figure who wore the number 10 jersey and served as captain for over a decade.

Brazil 2014 Changed James Rodríguez’s Career

One of the moments that forever marked his career came during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

James finished as the top scorer in the tournament with six goals and became one of the standout figures of that World Cup.

His spectacular performance launched his international career, and after the World Cup, he left Monaco to sign with Real Madrid.

In addition to Brazil 2014, James represented Colombia in the 2018 and 2026 World Cups in Russia.

He also played in five editions of the Copa América: 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021, and 2024.