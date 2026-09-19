James Rodríguez Says Goodbye to Colombia
Posted on09/19/26 at 09:32
James Rodríguez brought an end to one of the most important stages of his career this Tuesday by announcing his retirement from the Colombia national team after 15 years of defending his country’s jersey.
The midfielder is bidding farewell to the Tricolor after playing 131 games, scoring 31 goals, and participating in three World Cups: Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, and the 2026 World Cup.
James is also leaving the national team as one of the most important players in its recent history and as a figure who wore the number 10 jersey and served as captain for over a decade.
Brazil 2014 Changed James Rodríguez’s Career
One of the moments that forever marked his career came during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
James finished as the top scorer in the tournament with six goals and became one of the standout figures of that World Cup.
His spectacular performance launched his international career, and after the World Cup, he left Monaco to sign with Real Madrid.
In addition to Brazil 2014, James represented Colombia in the 2018 and 2026 World Cups in Russia.
He also played in five editions of the Copa América: 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021, and 2024.
In the 2024 Copa América, he once again showed one of his best versions with the national team and was a key player for the Colombian team that reached the tournament final.
James Explains Why He Decided to Retire
The midfielder announced his decision through an emotional video posted on his social media accounts.
“After many years, many games, many joys, and also tough moments, I feel that the time has come to close one of the most important stages of my life: my path with the Colombia national team,” James expressed.
The footballer explained that wearing his country’s jersey represented much more than just playing international games.
“Wearing that jersey was a dream, but also a huge responsibility. Every time I stepped onto the pitch, I understood that I wasn’t just playing for myself, I was playing for my family, my teammates, and millions of Colombians who dreamed along with us,” he pointed out.
The Pride of Wearing Colombia’s Number 10 Jersey
James also recalled what it meant to wear one of the national team’s most emblematic jerseys and become the captain of the Tricolor.
“I had the honor of wearing the number 10 jersey and also the captain’s armband. I always tried to do so with respect, responsibility, and understanding of what it meant to represent Colombia. There were good days and tough days, but I never stopped feeling proud of these colors,” he added.
James Makes Way for a New Generation
His last participation in a World Cup came in 2026.
After that journey, James decided to close his international cycle and make way for the footballers who will lead the next generation of Colombia.
The midfielder acknowledged that now “new generations, new players, new dreams” are coming, and he wished success to those who will continue defending the Colombian jersey.
“I’m leaving peacefully because I gave it my all. Thank you for every memory, every hug, and every moment. Thank you, Colombia national team, and thank you, Colombia,” he concluded.
James Rodríguez’s farewell marks the end of a 15-year stage in which he went from being a young promise to becoming one of the greatest references in the history of the Colombia national team.