The Yankees, White Sox, and Padres swept their Wild Card series, while the Braves and Phillies head to a decisive Game 3 on October 1.

The Major League Baseball postseason opened with three sweeps in the Wild Card Series. The New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, and San Diego Padres each won their series in two games. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will play a decisive Game 3 on Thursday, October 1, at Truist Park.

MLB Wild Card: American League

Yankees 2-0 Red Sox: New York won the opener 9-0, powered by a grand slam and six RBIs from Ben Rice, then took the second game 9-2 behind Max Fried's pitching and home runs from Cody Bellinger and Luis García Jr. This marks the second consecutive year the Yankees have eliminated Boston in the Wild Card.

New York won the opener 9-0, powered by a grand slam and six RBIs from Ben Rice, then took the second game 9-2 behind Max Fried's pitching and home runs from Cody Bellinger and Luis García Jr. This marks the second consecutive year the Yankees have eliminated Boston in the Wild Card. White Sox 2-0 Astros: Chicago won the first game 6-3 in Houston, with a home run from Colson Montgomery, then secured the series with a 7-3 victory in Game 2, highlighted by Chase Meidroth's three-run homer in the sixth inning.

MLB Wild Card: National League

Padres 2-0 Cubs: San Diego won the opener 8-0. Fernando Tatis Jr. led off with a home run on the first pitch, the first leadoff homer in Padres postseason history, while Michael King carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning. San Diego won the second game 4-1.

San Diego won the opener 8-0. Fernando Tatis Jr. led off with a home run on the first pitch, the first leadoff homer in Padres postseason history, while Michael King carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning. San Diego won the second game 4-1. Braves 1-1 Phillies: Atlanta won the first game 5-3 on a three-run homer from Austin Riley off closer Jhoan Durán in the eighth inning. Philadelphia evened the series with a 4-3 victory in 10 innings, capped by a two-out home run from Alec Bohm.

Division Series: Saturday, October 3

White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 1:00 p.m. ET

Braves-Phillies winner at Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:00 p.m. ET

Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays, 6:30 p.m. ET

Padres at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:30 p.m. ET

Information: EFE. Results and scores verified with official game reports.

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