Brewers take first game against Dodgers; Oklahoma upsets Texas and Dream heads to finals
Posted on 10/12/26 at 08:47
The Brewers defeated the Dodgers 2-1 in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, played on Sunday, October 11, at American Family Field in Milwaukee. It was the culmination of a packed weekend: Oklahoma upset No. 1 Texas in college football, and the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries secured their tickets to the WNBA Finals.
MLB: Milwaukee wins the first game of the NLCS
Brice Turang hit a home run off Tarik Skubal, and the Milwaukee bullpen shut down Los Angeles after a demanding start by Jacob Misiorowski. With the win, the Brewers (103-59) took a 1-0 lead in the series against the Dodgers (100-62), who had won seven consecutive postseason games against Milwaukee, including a sweep in last year’s NLCS. This is also the first league championship duel between 100-win teams since 1976, when the Cincinnati Reds eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies.
- The home run: Turang opened the fourth inning with a hit to the local bullpen. It was his second postseason home run in his career.
- The go-ahead run: In the fifth, Garrett Mitchell received a walk and advanced with rookie Cooper Pratt’s sacrifice bunt. Then, another rookie, Luis Lara, drove in the run with a single to center field.
- The bullpen: The Dodgers pulled Misiorowski in the fifth, but only managed two hits against four relievers. DL Hall came out with a runner on base and induced a double play from Freddie Freeman. Abner Uribe struck out Andy Pages with runners on the corners to close out the sixth, Aaron Ashby pitched two innings, and Trevor Megill earned the save.
- The Dodgers: left nine runners on base, went 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position (2 for 22 in this postseason), and hit into three double plays. In the ninth, Kyle Tucker and Josue De Paula received walks with two outs, but Mookie Betts hit a fly ball to the warning track in center field.
The Dodgers had scored in the second when Pages drove in Shohei Ohtani with a ground ball to the right. Misiorowski threw 35 pitches in that episode but escaped with a double play from Kiké Hernández. The crowd in Milwaukee was 42,617 fans.
In the American League, the Cleveland Guardians eliminated the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, October 10, with a 2-0 win in Game 5 of the Division Series.
College football: Oklahoma upsets No. 1
The Oklahoma Sooners defeated No. 1 Texas 27-24 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas with a 47-yard field goal by Tate Sandell on the last play. Oklahoma (3-2) reached that outcome with touchdowns in special teams and defense: Dakoda Fields fell on a blocked punt in the end zone, and Peyton Bowen returned an interception 42 yards to Arch Manning. Manning threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, with two interceptions; Cam Coleman had 110 yards and a touchdown. The Longhorns (4-1) missed a 53-yard field goal with 1:55 to play, and Courtland Guillory intercepted Manning with 19 seconds on the clock.
In other games on Saturday, October 10:
- No. 2 Georgia 20, No. 6 Alabama 17: The Bulldogs won in Tuscaloosa with 120 rushing yards from Dwight Phillips Jr. and 249 passing yards from Gunner Stockton. The controversial play was a possible pass interference by KJ Bolden in the end zone that was not penalized.
- Kentucky 35, No. 10 LSU 34 (overtime): Kenny Minchey ran for the two-point conversion after C.J. Baxter’s touchdown, who finished with 123 yards and two scores. This is Kentucky’s second consecutive overtime win, both by 35-34.
- No. 21 UCLA 17, No. 13 Oregon 15: The Bruins (5-0) remain undefeated despite losing quarterback Nico Iamaleava to injury. Wayne Knight ran for 103 yards and scored on the ground and in the air. There were 10 turnovers in the game, seven of them by Oregon.
- No. 19 USC 31, Penn State 23: Jayden Maiava completed 21 of 33 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns. The game was played in front of 114,419 fans at Beaver Stadium. Penn State (3-3, 0-3 in the Big Ten) lost its third consecutive game.
WNBA: Dream and Valkyries head to the Finals
The Atlanta Dream, fourth-seeded, completed a 3-0 sweep over the New York Liberty with an 85-83 win at the Barclays Center and reached the Finals for the first time since 2013. Angel Reese scored 22 points, Jordin Canada had 11 assists, and DeWanna Bonner grabbed 13 rebounds and made two free throws with 6.2 seconds to play. Breanna Stewart missed a layup with nine seconds left. Jonquel Jones and Stewart each scored 26 points; Jones added 14 rebounds. Atlanta won without its top scorer, Allisha Gray, who suffered a finger injury in Game 1 and has not lost in these playoffs.
In Las Vegas, the Golden State Valkyries defeated the Aces 87-77 and swept the defending champions 3-0. Kayla Thornton led with 18 points, and Kiah Stokes added 10 rebounds. A’ja Wilson scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Las Vegas.
What’s next
- MLB: Game 2 of the NLCS will be on Monday, October 12, at 5:00 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 11 postseason appearances) will start for the Dodgers, and Logan Henderson will start for the Brewers.
- MLB: The American League Championship Series begins on Monday, October 12, at 8:00 p.m. ET with the Guardians hosting the Tampa Bay Rays.
- WNBA: Atlanta and Golden State will open the Finals on Saturday, October 17.
- College: Oklahoma will host Kentucky next Saturday; Georgia will host Auburn.
Sources
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: MLB postseason
- MundoNow Statistics (Datafactory)