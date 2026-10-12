The Brewers defeated the Dodgers 2-1 in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, played on Sunday, October 11, at American Family Field in Milwaukee. It was the culmination of a packed weekend: Oklahoma upset No. 1 Texas in college football, and the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries secured their tickets to the WNBA Finals.

MLB: Milwaukee wins the first game of the NLCS

Brice Turang hit a home run off Tarik Skubal, and the Milwaukee bullpen shut down Los Angeles after a demanding start by Jacob Misiorowski. With the win, the Brewers (103-59) took a 1-0 lead in the series against the Dodgers (100-62), who had won seven consecutive postseason games against Milwaukee, including a sweep in last year’s NLCS. This is also the first league championship duel between 100-win teams since 1976, when the Cincinnati Reds eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies.

The home run: Turang opened the fourth inning with a hit to the local bullpen. It was his second postseason home run in his career.

Turang opened the fourth inning with a hit to the local bullpen. It was his second postseason home run in his career. The go-ahead run: In the fifth, Garrett Mitchell received a walk and advanced with rookie Cooper Pratt’s sacrifice bunt. Then, another rookie, Luis Lara, drove in the run with a single to center field.

In the fifth, Garrett Mitchell received a walk and advanced with rookie Cooper Pratt’s sacrifice bunt. Then, another rookie, Luis Lara, drove in the run with a single to center field. The bullpen: The Dodgers pulled Misiorowski in the fifth, but only managed two hits against four relievers. DL Hall came out with a runner on base and induced a double play from Freddie Freeman. Abner Uribe struck out Andy Pages with runners on the corners to close out the sixth, Aaron Ashby pitched two innings, and Trevor Megill earned the save.

The Dodgers pulled Misiorowski in the fifth, but only managed two hits against four relievers. DL Hall came out with a runner on base and induced a double play from Freddie Freeman. Abner Uribe struck out Andy Pages with runners on the corners to close out the sixth, Aaron Ashby pitched two innings, and Trevor Megill earned the save. The Dodgers: left nine runners on base, went 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position (2 for 22 in this postseason), and hit into three double plays. In the ninth, Kyle Tucker and Josue De Paula received walks with two outs, but Mookie Betts hit a fly ball to the warning track in center field.

The Dodgers had scored in the second when Pages drove in Shohei Ohtani with a ground ball to the right. Misiorowski threw 35 pitches in that episode but escaped with a double play from Kiké Hernández. The crowd in Milwaukee was 42,617 fans.

In the American League, the Cleveland Guardians eliminated the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, October 10, with a 2-0 win in Game 5 of the Division Series.

College football: Oklahoma upsets No. 1

The Oklahoma Sooners defeated No. 1 Texas 27-24 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas with a 47-yard field goal by Tate Sandell on the last play. Oklahoma (3-2) reached that outcome with touchdowns in special teams and defense: Dakoda Fields fell on a blocked punt in the end zone, and Peyton Bowen returned an interception 42 yards to Arch Manning. Manning threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, with two interceptions; Cam Coleman had 110 yards and a touchdown. The Longhorns (4-1) missed a 53-yard field goal with 1:55 to play, and Courtland Guillory intercepted Manning with 19 seconds on the clock.

In other games on Saturday, October 10: