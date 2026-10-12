It was a perfect weekend for Verstappen in Singapore. The Red Bull driver won the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at the Marina Bay street circuit. He had already secured the pole and sprint race. This is his second consecutive victory, following the previous race in Malaysia on October 4, which he also won from pole. Despite the win, the championship is still dominated by Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, who leads with 340 points and a 102-point advantage over his teammate George Russell with six races remaining.

Verstappen Wins Everything in Marina Bay

Verstappen started first in qualifying, ahead of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Antonelli, and Lando Norris (McLaren). He again dominated the sprint race, with Hamilton finishing second, Leclerc third, Antonelli fourth, and Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) fifth.

In the 62-lap race, the result was again favorable to Verstappen. The final top 10 was:

1. Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen 2. Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc 3. Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli 4. Lando Norris

Lando Norris 5. Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri 6. Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton 7. Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson 8. Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg 9. George Russell

George Russell 10. Isack Hadjar

Verstappen earned 33 points over the weekend. He was followed by Leclerc with 24, Antonelli with 20, Hamilton with 15, Norris with 13, Piastri and Lawson with 10, Russell with 2, and Hadjar with 1. Among the Latin American drivers, Mexican Sergio Pérez finished 17th, and Argentine Franco Colapinto of Alpine finished 21st.

A Season with Antonelli’s Seal

Singapore was the 17th race of the year. The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, scheduled for April, were not held. Antonelli is the main protagonist, having won 8 of the 17 races (China, Japan, Miami, Canada, Monaco, Belgium, Italy, and Spain, in Madrid).

The other wins are distributed as follows: