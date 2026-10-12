Verstappen Wins in Singapore from Pole, Antonelli Still Leads with 102 Points
Posted on 10/12/26 at 07:50
It was a perfect weekend for Verstappen in Singapore. The Red Bull driver won the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at the Marina Bay street circuit. He had already secured the pole and sprint race. This is his second consecutive victory, following the previous race in Malaysia on October 4, which he also won from pole. Despite the win, the championship is still dominated by Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, who leads with 340 points and a 102-point advantage over his teammate George Russell with six races remaining.
Verstappen Wins Everything in Marina Bay
Verstappen started first in qualifying, ahead of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Antonelli, and Lando Norris (McLaren). He again dominated the sprint race, with Hamilton finishing second, Leclerc third, Antonelli fourth, and Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) fifth.
In the 62-lap race, the result was again favorable to Verstappen. The final top 10 was:
- 1. Max Verstappen
- 2. Charles Leclerc
- 3. Kimi Antonelli
- 4. Lando Norris
- 5. Oscar Piastri
- 6. Lewis Hamilton
- 7. Liam Lawson
- 8. Nico Hülkenberg
- 9. George Russell
- 10. Isack Hadjar
Verstappen earned 33 points over the weekend. He was followed by Leclerc with 24, Antonelli with 20, Hamilton with 15, Norris with 13, Piastri and Lawson with 10, Russell with 2, and Hadjar with 1. Among the Latin American drivers, Mexican Sergio Pérez finished 17th, and Argentine Franco Colapinto of Alpine finished 21st.
A Season with Antonelli’s Seal
Singapore was the 17th race of the year. The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, scheduled for April, were not held. Antonelli is the main protagonist, having won 8 of the 17 races (China, Japan, Miami, Canada, Monaco, Belgium, Italy, and Spain, in Madrid).
The other wins are distributed as follows:
- George Russell (3): Australia, Austria, and Azerbaijan.
- Lando Norris (2): Hungary and the Netherlands.
- Max Verstappen (2): Malaysia and Singapore.
- Lewis Hamilton (1): Barcelona-Catalonia.
- Charles Leclerc (1): Great Britain.
Between Antonelli and Russell, Mercedes has won 11 of the 17 races this season.
The Standings: Antonelli Leads and the Vice-Championship is Open
After Singapore, Antonelli leads the drivers’ championship with 340 points. Russell is second with 238, giving the Italian a 102-point advantage.
Behind the leader, the battle is much closer. There are only 23 points between second place (Russell, 238) and fifth place (Leclerc, 215):
- 2nd George Russell, 238
- 3rd Lewis Hamilton, 229
- 4th Max Verstappen, 221
- 5th Charles Leclerc, 215
- 6th Lando Norris, 201
Further back are Oscar Piastri with 138, Isack Hadjar with 97, Liam Lawson with 75, Pierre Gasly with 41, Arvid Lindblad with 38, and Franco Colapinto with 27.
Constructors: Mercedes Leads and Ferrari is Second
In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes leads with 578 points, followed by Ferrari with 444, McLaren with 339, and Red Bull with 332. Behind them are Racing Bulls (100), Alpine (68), Haas (30), Audi (23), Williams (12), Aston Martin (7), and Cadillac (0).
In Singapore, the team that earned the most points was Ferrari, with 39, thanks to Leclerc’s second place in the race, Hamilton’s second place in the sprint, and Hamilton’s sixth place in the race. Red Bull was second for the weekend with 34, McLaren earned 23, and Mercedes earned 22.
What’s Next
There are six races left. The next two, in Austin and Mexico City, are special dates for Latin American fans:
- United States Grand Prix (Austin): from October 23 to 25.
- Mexico City Grand Prix: from October 30 to November 1.
- São Paulo: from November 6 to 8.
- Las Vegas: from November 20 to 22.
- Qatar: from November 27 to 29.
- Abu Dhabi: from December 4 to 6, the season finale.
Austin and Mexico City are back-to-back, with Verstappen on a roll and the battle for the vice-championship still undefined.