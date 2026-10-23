Weekend Sports Preview: World Series, NFL in Paris and Miami
Posted on 10/23/26 at 09:30
The weekend from Friday, October 23 to Sunday, October 25 is packed: the World Series opens in Milwaukee, the NFL kicks off Sunday with a game in Paris, and college football features the Miami Hurricanes at home with a 6-0 record. Here are the key games, with Eastern Time (ET) and channel.
MLB: World Series Begins
The Milwaukee Brewers (103-59) host the Tampa Bay Rays (98-64) at American Family Field. This is a series between two teams that won at least 98 games, with Milwaukee hosting the first two games.
- Game 1: Friday, October 23, 8:00 p.m. ET, on Fox.
- Game 2: Saturday, October 24, 8:00 p.m. ET, on Fox.
NFL: Paris and a Day with Undefeated Teams
Sunday, October 25 gets underway early. In the NFL Paris Game, the Saints (2-4) host the Steelers (4-2) at the Stade de France. The game starts at 9:30 a.m. ET and airs on the NFL Network.
The rest of the day’s action begins at 1:00 p.m. ET. Here are the most notable games:
- 49ers at Atlanta: San Francisco (6-0) visits the Falcons (2-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Fox. The 49ers arrive with a perfect record.
- Colts at Minnesota: The Vikings (5-0) host Indianapolis (2-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium, on CBS. Minnesota also comes in undefeated.
- Dolphins at New York: Miami (0-5) visits the Jets (2-4) at MetLife Stadium, on CBS. The Dolphins seek their first win.
- Buccaneers at Carolina: The Panthers (3-2) host Tampa Bay (1-5) at Bank of America Stadium, on Fox.
- Browns at Tennessee: Cleveland (4-2) visits the Titans (1-5) at Nissan Stadium, on CBS.
College Football: Miami at Home
On Saturday, October 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET, the Miami Hurricanes (6-0) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2) at Hard Rock Stadium. The game airs on ESPN and Disney+. Miami has the best record among college teams in this preview.
Quick Schedule
- Friday, October 23, 8:00 p.m. ET: Rays at Brewers, World Series Game 1, American Family Field (Fox).
- Saturday, October 24, 12:00 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh at Miami Hurricanes, Hard Rock Stadium (ESPN, Disney+).
- Saturday, October 24, 8:00 p.m. ET: Rays at Brewers, World Series Game 2, American Family Field (Fox).
- Sunday, October 25, 9:30 a.m. ET: Steelers vs. Saints, NFL Paris Game, Stade de France (NFL Network).
- Sunday, October 25, 1:00 p.m. ET: 49ers at Falcons (Fox); Colts at Vikings, Dolphins at Jets, and Browns at Titans (CBS); Buccaneers at Panthers (Fox).
Sources
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: NFL standings
- ESPN: MLB postseason
- MundoNow Statistics (Datafactory)