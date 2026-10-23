 Skip to main content

Press "Enter" to search or "ESC" to close.

Weekend Sports Preview: World Series, NFL in Paris and Miami
The World Series begins in Milwaukee as the Brewers host the Rays, while the NFL plays in Paris and Miami faces Pittsburgh in college football.
By  Redacción MundoNow
Share on FacebookShare on InstagramShare on TwitterShare on TikTokShare on YouTubeShare on WhatsApp
Christian Yelich, de los Milwaukee Brewers, durante la Serie de Campeonato de la Liga Nacional
Foto El jardinero de los Milwaukee Brewers, Christian Yelich, durante el cuarto juego de la Serie de Campeonato de la Liga Nacional en Los Ángeles, el 15 de octubre de 2026. EFE/EPA/Chris Torres Foto: EFE/EPA/Chris Torres

Posted on 10/23/26 at 09:30

The weekend from Friday, October 23 to Sunday, October 25 is packed: the World Series opens in Milwaukee, the NFL kicks off Sunday with a game in Paris, and college football features the Miami Hurricanes at home with a 6-0 record. Here are the key games, with Eastern Time (ET) and channel.

MLB: World Series Begins

The Milwaukee Brewers (103-59) host the Tampa Bay Rays (98-64) at American Family Field. This is a series between two teams that won at least 98 games, with Milwaukee hosting the first two games.

  • Game 1: Friday, October 23, 8:00 p.m. ET, on Fox.
  • Game 2: Saturday, October 24, 8:00 p.m. ET, on Fox.

NFL: Paris and a Day with Undefeated Teams

Sunday, October 25 gets underway early. In the NFL Paris Game, the Saints (2-4) host the Steelers (4-2) at the Stade de France. The game starts at 9:30 a.m. ET and airs on the NFL Network.

The rest of the day’s action begins at 1:00 p.m. ET. Here are the most notable games:

  • 49ers at Atlanta: San Francisco (6-0) visits the Falcons (2-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Fox. The 49ers arrive with a perfect record.
  • Colts at Minnesota: The Vikings (5-0) host Indianapolis (2-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium, on CBS. Minnesota also comes in undefeated.
  • Dolphins at New York: Miami (0-5) visits the Jets (2-4) at MetLife Stadium, on CBS. The Dolphins seek their first win.
  • Buccaneers at Carolina: The Panthers (3-2) host Tampa Bay (1-5) at Bank of America Stadium, on Fox.
  • Browns at Tennessee: Cleveland (4-2) visits the Titans (1-5) at Nissan Stadium, on CBS.

College Football: Miami at Home

On Saturday, October 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET, the Miami Hurricanes (6-0) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2) at Hard Rock Stadium. The game airs on ESPN and Disney+. Miami has the best record among college teams in this preview.

Quick Schedule

  • Friday, October 23, 8:00 p.m. ET: Rays at Brewers, World Series Game 1, American Family Field (Fox).
  • Saturday, October 24, 12:00 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh at Miami Hurricanes, Hard Rock Stadium (ESPN, Disney+).
  • Saturday, October 24, 8:00 p.m. ET: Rays at Brewers, World Series Game 2, American Family Field (Fox).
  • Sunday, October 25, 9:30 a.m. ET: Steelers vs. Saints, NFL Paris Game, Stade de France (NFL Network).
  • Sunday, October 25, 1:00 p.m. ET: 49ers at Falcons (Fox); Colts at Vikings, Dolphins at Jets, and Browns at Titans (CBS); Buccaneers at Panthers (Fox).

Sources

Tags: