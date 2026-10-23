The weekend from Friday, October 23 to Sunday, October 25 is packed: the World Series opens in Milwaukee, the NFL kicks off Sunday with a game in Paris, and college football features the Miami Hurricanes at home with a 6-0 record. Here are the key games, with Eastern Time (ET) and channel.

MLB: World Series Begins

The Milwaukee Brewers (103-59) host the Tampa Bay Rays (98-64) at American Family Field. This is a series between two teams that won at least 98 games, with Milwaukee hosting the first two games.

Game 1: Friday, October 23, 8:00 p.m. ET, on Fox.

Friday, October 23, 8:00 p.m. ET, on Fox. Game 2: Saturday, October 24, 8:00 p.m. ET, on Fox.

NFL: Paris and a Day with Undefeated Teams

Sunday, October 25 gets underway early. In the NFL Paris Game, the Saints (2-4) host the Steelers (4-2) at the Stade de France. The game starts at 9:30 a.m. ET and airs on the NFL Network.

The rest of the day’s action begins at 1:00 p.m. ET. Here are the most notable games:

49ers at Atlanta: San Francisco (6-0) visits the Falcons (2-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Fox. The 49ers arrive with a perfect record.

San Francisco (6-0) visits the Falcons (2-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Fox. The 49ers arrive with a perfect record. Colts at Minnesota: The Vikings (5-0) host Indianapolis (2-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium, on CBS. Minnesota also comes in undefeated.

The Vikings (5-0) host Indianapolis (2-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium, on CBS. Minnesota also comes in undefeated. Dolphins at New York: Miami (0-5) visits the Jets (2-4) at MetLife Stadium, on CBS. The Dolphins seek their first win.

Miami (0-5) visits the Jets (2-4) at MetLife Stadium, on CBS. The Dolphins seek their first win. Buccaneers at Carolina: The Panthers (3-2) host Tampa Bay (1-5) at Bank of America Stadium, on Fox.

The Panthers (3-2) host Tampa Bay (1-5) at Bank of America Stadium, on Fox. Browns at Tennessee: Cleveland (4-2) visits the Titans (1-5) at Nissan Stadium, on CBS.

College Football: Miami at Home

On Saturday, October 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET, the Miami Hurricanes (6-0) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2) at Hard Rock Stadium. The game airs on ESPN and Disney+. Miami has the best record among college teams in this preview.