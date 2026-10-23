The weekend of Friday, October 23 to Sunday, October 25 brings plenty of soccer: Liga MX, MLS, Premier League, and LaLiga. Here are the most attractive matches, with day, Eastern Time (ET), venue, and broadcast when confirmed. Records are in wins-draws-losses format.

Liga MX

The weekend kicks off on Friday, but the big matches arrive on Saturday and Sunday. Broadcast details for Liga MX matches are still to be confirmed.

Monterrey vs. Guadalajara , Saturday, October 24, 9:00 PM ET, Estadio BBVA. Monterrey comes in with a 6-2-4 record, and Guadalajara with 6-5-2: both have six wins.

, Saturday, October 24, 9:00 PM ET, Estadio BBVA. Monterrey comes in with a 6-2-4 record, and Guadalajara with 6-5-2: both have six wins. León vs. Toluca , Saturday, October 24, 7:00 PM ET, Estadio León. Another even matchup: León (6-3-4) and Toluca (6-4-3) also have six wins each.

, Saturday, October 24, 7:00 PM ET, Estadio León. Another even matchup: León (6-3-4) and Toluca (6-4-3) also have six wins each. Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres UANL , Saturday, October 24, 11:10 PM ET, Estadio Olímpico Universitario. Pumas has a 4-4-5 record, and Tigres has 3-5-5.

, Saturday, October 24, 11:10 PM ET, Estadio Olímpico Universitario. Pumas has a 4-4-5 record, and Tigres has 3-5-5. Querétaro vs. Cruz Azul , Sunday, October 25, 9:00 PM ET, Estadio Corregidora. Cruz Azul (7-2-4) visits a Querétaro with a 6-2-4 record.

, Sunday, October 25, 9:00 PM ET, Estadio Corregidora. Cruz Azul (7-2-4) visits a Querétaro with a 6-2-4 record. América vs. Pachuca, Sunday, October 25, 9:05 PM ET, Estadio Banorte. América (8-3-1) has the most wins among the teams this weekend; Pachuca has a 3-4-6 record.

MLS

Matches for the weekend are played on Saturday, October 24, and can be seen on Apple TV.

Red Bull New York vs. Inter Miami CF , 5:30 PM ET, Sports Illustrated Stadium. Inter Miami comes in with a 15-10-5 record, and Red Bull with 10-6-14.

, 5:30 PM ET, Sports Illustrated Stadium. Inter Miami comes in with a 15-10-5 record, and Red Bull with 10-6-14. Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution , 7:30 PM ET, Subaru Park. Two teams with many wins face off: Philadelphia (13-7-10) and New England (16-4-10).

, 7:30 PM ET, Subaru Park. Two teams with many wins face off: Philadelphia (13-7-10) and New England (16-4-10). CF Montréal vs. Nashville SC , 1:30 PM ET, Stade Saputo. Nashville (20-7-3) has the best record of the weekend.

, 1:30 PM ET, Stade Saputo. Nashville (20-7-3) has the best record of the weekend. Atlanta United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC, 7:30 PM ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Chicago comes in with a 14-6-10 record, and Atlanta with 8-6-16.

Premier League

Aston Villa vs. Manchester City , Saturday, October 24, 7:30 AM ET, Villa Park. On USA Net and Universo. City has won all seven matches (7-0-0); Villa has a 2-2-3 record.

, Saturday, October 24, 7:30 AM ET, Villa Park. On USA Net and Universo. City has won all seven matches (7-0-0); Villa has a 2-2-3 record. Arsenal vs. Everton , Saturday, October 24, 10:00 AM ET, Emirates Stadium. On USA Net, Telemundo, and Universo. Arsenal comes in with a 6-0-1 record, and Everton with 2-4-1.

, Saturday, October 24, 10:00 AM ET, Emirates Stadium. On USA Net, Telemundo, and Universo. Arsenal comes in with a 6-0-1 record, and Everton with 2-4-1. Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur , Saturday, October 24, 12:30 PM ET, Stamford Bridge. On Telemundo and Peacock. Chelsea has a 4-1-2 record, and Tottenham has 1-3-3.

, Saturday, October 24, 12:30 PM ET, Stamford Bridge. On Telemundo and Peacock. Chelsea has a 4-1-2 record, and Tottenham has 1-3-3. Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, Sunday, October 25, 10:00 AM ET, Anfield. On Peacock. Liverpool has a 3-3-1 record, and Brighton has 5-1-1.

LaLiga