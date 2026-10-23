Weekend Soccer Preview: Liga MX, MLS, Premier League, and LaLiga (October 23-25)
Top matches in Liga MX, MLS, Premier League, and LaLiga from October 23-25.
By Redacción MundoNow
Posted on 10/23/26 at 12:37
The weekend of Friday, October 23 to Sunday, October 25 brings plenty of soccer: Liga MX, MLS, Premier League, and LaLiga. Here are the most attractive matches, with day, Eastern Time (ET), venue, and broadcast when confirmed. Records are in wins-draws-losses format.
Liga MX
The weekend kicks off on Friday, but the big matches arrive on Saturday and Sunday. Broadcast details for Liga MX matches are still to be confirmed.
- Monterrey vs. Guadalajara, Saturday, October 24, 9:00 PM ET, Estadio BBVA. Monterrey comes in with a 6-2-4 record, and Guadalajara with 6-5-2: both have six wins.
- León vs. Toluca, Saturday, October 24, 7:00 PM ET, Estadio León. Another even matchup: León (6-3-4) and Toluca (6-4-3) also have six wins each.
- Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres UANL, Saturday, October 24, 11:10 PM ET, Estadio Olímpico Universitario. Pumas has a 4-4-5 record, and Tigres has 3-5-5.
- Querétaro vs. Cruz Azul, Sunday, October 25, 9:00 PM ET, Estadio Corregidora. Cruz Azul (7-2-4) visits a Querétaro with a 6-2-4 record.
- América vs. Pachuca, Sunday, October 25, 9:05 PM ET, Estadio Banorte. América (8-3-1) has the most wins among the teams this weekend; Pachuca has a 3-4-6 record.
MLS
Matches for the weekend are played on Saturday, October 24, and can be seen on Apple TV.
- Red Bull New York vs. Inter Miami CF, 5:30 PM ET, Sports Illustrated Stadium. Inter Miami comes in with a 15-10-5 record, and Red Bull with 10-6-14.
- Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 PM ET, Subaru Park. Two teams with many wins face off: Philadelphia (13-7-10) and New England (16-4-10).
- CF Montréal vs. Nashville SC, 1:30 PM ET, Stade Saputo. Nashville (20-7-3) has the best record of the weekend.
- Atlanta United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC, 7:30 PM ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Chicago comes in with a 14-6-10 record, and Atlanta with 8-6-16.
Premier League
- Aston Villa vs. Manchester City, Saturday, October 24, 7:30 AM ET, Villa Park. On USA Net and Universo. City has won all seven matches (7-0-0); Villa has a 2-2-3 record.
- Arsenal vs. Everton, Saturday, October 24, 10:00 AM ET, Emirates Stadium. On USA Net, Telemundo, and Universo. Arsenal comes in with a 6-0-1 record, and Everton with 2-4-1.
- Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Saturday, October 24, 12:30 PM ET, Stamford Bridge. On Telemundo and Peacock. Chelsea has a 4-1-2 record, and Tottenham has 1-3-3.
- Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, Sunday, October 25, 10:00 AM ET, Anfield. On Peacock. Liverpool has a 3-3-1 record, and Brighton has 5-1-1.
LaLiga
- Atlético Madrid vs. Deportivo, Saturday, October 24, 3:00 PM ET, Riyadh Air Metropolitano. On ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Atlético has a 7-1-1 record.
- Celta Vigo vs. Real Betis, Sunday, October 25, 11:15 AM ET, Balaídos. On ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Betis comes in with a 6-1-2 record, and Celta with 2-5-2.
- Real Sociedad vs. Levante, Sunday, October 25, 1:30 PM ET, Reale Arena. On ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Real Sociedad has a 5-1-3 record, and Levante has 2-4-3.
Quick Schedule
- Friday, October 23: Necaxa vs. FC Juárez, 9:00 PM ET (Estadio Victoria); Atlante vs. Atlético de San Luis, 11:00 PM ET (Estadio Banorte).
- Saturday, October 24, morning and afternoon: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City, 7:30 AM ET; Arsenal vs. Everton, 10:00 AM ET; Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 12:30 PM ET.
- Saturday, October 24, evening: Atlético Madrid vs. Deportivo, 3:00 PM ET; Red Bull New York vs. Inter Miami, 5:30 PM ET.
- Saturday, October 24, night: León vs. Toluca, 7:00 PM ET; Monterrey vs. Guadalajara, 9:00 PM ET; Pumas vs. Tigres, 11:10 PM ET.
- Sunday, October 25: Liverpool vs. Brighton, 10:00 AM ET; Celta Vigo vs. Real Betis, 11:15 AM ET; Atlas vs. Puebla, 7:00 PM ET; Querétaro vs. Cruz Azul, 9:00 PM ET; América vs. Pachuca, 9:05 PM ET.
Sources
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP story
- MundoNow Statistics (Datafactory)