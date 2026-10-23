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Weekend Soccer Preview: Liga MX, MLS, Premier League, and LaLiga (October 23-25)
Top matches in Liga MX, MLS, Premier League, and LaLiga from October 23-25.
By  Redacción MundoNow
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Phil Foden, del Manchester City, celebra un gol
Foto El inglés Phil Foden, del Manchester City, celebra un gol ante el AEK Atenas en la Liga de Campeones, el 20 de octubre de 2026. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell Foto: EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

Posted on 10/23/26 at 12:37

The weekend of Friday, October 23 to Sunday, October 25 brings plenty of soccer: Liga MX, MLS, Premier League, and LaLiga. Here are the most attractive matches, with day, Eastern Time (ET), venue, and broadcast when confirmed. Records are in wins-draws-losses format.

Liga MX

The weekend kicks off on Friday, but the big matches arrive on Saturday and Sunday. Broadcast details for Liga MX matches are still to be confirmed.

  • Monterrey vs. Guadalajara, Saturday, October 24, 9:00 PM ET, Estadio BBVA. Monterrey comes in with a 6-2-4 record, and Guadalajara with 6-5-2: both have six wins.
  • León vs. Toluca, Saturday, October 24, 7:00 PM ET, Estadio León. Another even matchup: León (6-3-4) and Toluca (6-4-3) also have six wins each.
  • Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres UANL, Saturday, October 24, 11:10 PM ET, Estadio Olímpico Universitario. Pumas has a 4-4-5 record, and Tigres has 3-5-5.
  • Querétaro vs. Cruz Azul, Sunday, October 25, 9:00 PM ET, Estadio Corregidora. Cruz Azul (7-2-4) visits a Querétaro with a 6-2-4 record.
  • América vs. Pachuca, Sunday, October 25, 9:05 PM ET, Estadio Banorte. América (8-3-1) has the most wins among the teams this weekend; Pachuca has a 3-4-6 record.

MLS

Matches for the weekend are played on Saturday, October 24, and can be seen on Apple TV.

  • Red Bull New York vs. Inter Miami CF, 5:30 PM ET, Sports Illustrated Stadium. Inter Miami comes in with a 15-10-5 record, and Red Bull with 10-6-14.
  • Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 PM ET, Subaru Park. Two teams with many wins face off: Philadelphia (13-7-10) and New England (16-4-10).
  • CF Montréal vs. Nashville SC, 1:30 PM ET, Stade Saputo. Nashville (20-7-3) has the best record of the weekend.
  • Atlanta United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC, 7:30 PM ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Chicago comes in with a 14-6-10 record, and Atlanta with 8-6-16.

Premier League

  • Aston Villa vs. Manchester City, Saturday, October 24, 7:30 AM ET, Villa Park. On USA Net and Universo. City has won all seven matches (7-0-0); Villa has a 2-2-3 record.
  • Arsenal vs. Everton, Saturday, October 24, 10:00 AM ET, Emirates Stadium. On USA Net, Telemundo, and Universo. Arsenal comes in with a 6-0-1 record, and Everton with 2-4-1.
  • Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Saturday, October 24, 12:30 PM ET, Stamford Bridge. On Telemundo and Peacock. Chelsea has a 4-1-2 record, and Tottenham has 1-3-3.
  • Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, Sunday, October 25, 10:00 AM ET, Anfield. On Peacock. Liverpool has a 3-3-1 record, and Brighton has 5-1-1.

LaLiga

  • Atlético Madrid vs. Deportivo, Saturday, October 24, 3:00 PM ET, Riyadh Air Metropolitano. On ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Atlético has a 7-1-1 record.
  • Celta Vigo vs. Real Betis, Sunday, October 25, 11:15 AM ET, Balaídos. On ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Betis comes in with a 6-1-2 record, and Celta with 2-5-2.
  • Real Sociedad vs. Levante, Sunday, October 25, 1:30 PM ET, Reale Arena. On ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Real Sociedad has a 5-1-3 record, and Levante has 2-4-3.

Quick Schedule

  • Friday, October 23: Necaxa vs. FC Juárez, 9:00 PM ET (Estadio Victoria); Atlante vs. Atlético de San Luis, 11:00 PM ET (Estadio Banorte).
  • Saturday, October 24, morning and afternoon: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City, 7:30 AM ET; Arsenal vs. Everton, 10:00 AM ET; Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 12:30 PM ET.
  • Saturday, October 24, evening: Atlético Madrid vs. Deportivo, 3:00 PM ET; Red Bull New York vs. Inter Miami, 5:30 PM ET.
  • Saturday, October 24, night: León vs. Toluca, 7:00 PM ET; Monterrey vs. Guadalajara, 9:00 PM ET; Pumas vs. Tigres, 11:10 PM ET.
  • Sunday, October 25: Liverpool vs. Brighton, 10:00 AM ET; Celta Vigo vs. Real Betis, 11:15 AM ET; Atlas vs. Puebla, 7:00 PM ET; Querétaro vs. Cruz Azul, 9:00 PM ET; América vs. Pachuca, 9:05 PM ET.

Sources

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