Real Madrid defeated RB Leipzig 4-1 on Wednesday, October 21, maintaining its perfect record in the UEFA Champions League. The Spanish giants secured the victory at the Santiago Bernabéu in a league-phase match that kicked off at 3 p.m. ET. With the result, Real Madrid has won all three of its opening matches, while Leipzig has one victory and two defeats.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Even First Half Ends With Bernardo Silva Goal

The match took time to gain momentum. The first shot came in the 20th minute, when Ridle Baku sent a weak effort straight into the hands of Thibaut Courtois. Real Madrid responded almost immediately, but Kylian Mbappé sent his attempt wide.

Leipzig remained competitive throughout much of the first half. Rômulo had a chance following a pass from David Raum, but Courtois kept him out. Antonio Nusa also created an opportunity from the left, setting up Rômulo for a header that went straight at the goalkeeper. Christopher Nkunku then found himself one-on-one with Courtois, but the Madrid goalkeeper made another important save.

At the other end, Vinícius Júnior cut inside from the left and tested Maarten Vandevoordt with a long-range effort that the Leipzig goalkeeper pushed away. Jude Bellingham also had an attempt but fired over the crossbar.

The breakthrough came just before halftime, in the 44th minute. Vandevoordt initially denied Arda Güler, but Bernardo Silva reacted quickly to the rebound and converted from close range to give Madrid a 1-0 lead. It was Silva's first goal for Real Madrid.

Arda Güler and Kylian Mbappé Extend Real Madrid's Lead

Real Madrid maintained its attacking momentum after halftime. Federico Valverde broke into the penalty area and forced Vandevoordt into another save. In the 52nd minute, Madrid doubled its advantage: Bellingham delivered a cross, Mbappé headed the ball toward goal, and Arda Güler finished from close range to make it 2-0.

Güler nearly scored again following a combination with Valverde, but his first-time effort went too close to Vandevoordt.

In the 83rd minute, Mbappé made it 3-0 with a spectacular curling shot into the upper-right corner after receiving a pass from Yan Diomande near the edge of the penalty area. According to the Associated Press report carried by ESPN, it was his 12th goal of the season.