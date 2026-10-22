Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Madrid Wins 4-1 to Stay Perfect in Champions League
Posted on 10/21/26 at 23:00
Real Madrid defeated RB Leipzig 4-1 on Wednesday, October 21, maintaining its perfect record in the UEFA Champions League. The Spanish giants secured the victory at the Santiago Bernabéu in a league-phase match that kicked off at 3 p.m. ET. With the result, Real Madrid has won all three of its opening matches, while Leipzig has one victory and two defeats.
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Even First Half Ends With Bernardo Silva Goal
The match took time to gain momentum. The first shot came in the 20th minute, when Ridle Baku sent a weak effort straight into the hands of Thibaut Courtois. Real Madrid responded almost immediately, but Kylian Mbappé sent his attempt wide.
Leipzig remained competitive throughout much of the first half. Rômulo had a chance following a pass from David Raum, but Courtois kept him out. Antonio Nusa also created an opportunity from the left, setting up Rômulo for a header that went straight at the goalkeeper. Christopher Nkunku then found himself one-on-one with Courtois, but the Madrid goalkeeper made another important save.
At the other end, Vinícius Júnior cut inside from the left and tested Maarten Vandevoordt with a long-range effort that the Leipzig goalkeeper pushed away. Jude Bellingham also had an attempt but fired over the crossbar.
The breakthrough came just before halftime, in the 44th minute. Vandevoordt initially denied Arda Güler, but Bernardo Silva reacted quickly to the rebound and converted from close range to give Madrid a 1-0 lead. It was Silva's first goal for Real Madrid.
Arda Güler and Kylian Mbappé Extend Real Madrid's Lead
Real Madrid maintained its attacking momentum after halftime. Federico Valverde broke into the penalty area and forced Vandevoordt into another save. In the 52nd minute, Madrid doubled its advantage: Bellingham delivered a cross, Mbappé headed the ball toward goal, and Arda Güler finished from close range to make it 2-0.
Güler nearly scored again following a combination with Valverde, but his first-time effort went too close to Vandevoordt.
In the 83rd minute, Mbappé made it 3-0 with a spectacular curling shot into the upper-right corner after receiving a pass from Yan Diomande near the edge of the penalty area. According to the Associated Press report carried by ESPN, it was his 12th goal of the season.
Yan Diomande Scores Against Former Club to Seal 4-1 Victory
Leipzig pulled a goal back in the 85th minute. Christoph Baumgartner broke through Madrid's defense and set up substitute Tidiam Gomis, who finished to reduce the deficit to 3-1.
However, Yan Diomande had the final say against his former club. The winger, who left Leipzig during the summer in a deal reportedly worth up to €140 million (approximately $189 million), connected with a cross from Brahim Díaz and sent a powerful volley into the upper-left corner in the 87th minute to seal Madrid's 4-1 victory. Diomande had also assisted Mbappé's goal.
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Match Statistics
- Kylian Mbappé: Led Real Madrid with four shots, scored once, and provided an assist.
- Dean Huijsen: Completed 97 accurate passes, the most by any Real Madrid player.
- Federico Valverde: Registered 12 defensive actions, the highest total for Madrid.
- Thibaut Courtois: Made five saves.
- Maarten Vandevoordt: Recorded six saves for RB Leipzig.
- Rômulo: Led Leipzig with four shot attempts.
- Castello Lukeba: Registered 11 defensive actions, while Nicolas Seiwald completed 48 accurate passes.
After the final whistle, captain Federico Valverde acknowledged the Santiago Bernabéu crowd. Real Madrid remains unbeaten in the 2026-27 Champions League, with three wins from three matches.