The 2026 World Series will have a new champion: the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays, two franchises that have never won the Fall Classic, will face off for the title. There will be players of Mexican descent on both teams: Joey Ortiz and JoJo Romero with Milwaukee, and Jonathan Aranda with Tampa Bay.

This is only the second time in the last 100 years that two franchises without a title have met; the previous time was in 1980.

Milwaukee led the Majors with a franchise record of 103 wins and has home-field advantage.

Romero, Ortiz, and Aranda can win a ring; their presence on the World Series roster depends on the lineup Milwaukee registers.

Why it matters: regardless of the outcome, one fan base will end a decades-long wait, and the Latin American community will have players with Mexican roots competing for the most important trophy in baseball.

Two Teams, Two Different Paths to the Fall Classic

According to MLB.com, the Brewers defeated the Padres in the Division Series and swept the defending champion Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. This will be their first World Series since 1982, when they lost in seven games to St. Louis, back when they played in the American League (they moved to the National League in 1998). The manager is Pat Murphy.

The Rays led the American League with 97 wins, swept the Yankees in the Division Series, and eliminated Cleveland in six games in the Championship Series. This is their third World Series and their first since 2020. According to MLB.com, they lost in 2008 to the Phillies in five games and in 2020 to the Dodgers in six.

The 1980 Precedent: Phillies vs. Royals

According to Claro Sports, the only recent precedent for a World Series between two teams without a title is the 1980 series. The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Kansas City Royals 4-2 and won their first title. Mike Schmidt was the MVP, with a .381 average, two home runs, and seven RBIs. Tug McGraw struck out Willie Wilson for the final out on October 21, 1980.

The histories of the two teams are also unusual. Milwaukee was born in 1969 as the Seattle Pilots and moved to Wisconsin in 1970. Tampa Bay debuted in 1998 as the Devil Rays. Among the young standout players are Jackson Chourio, from Milwaukee, and Junior Caminero, from Tampa Bay, both 22 years old, according to Claro Sports.

The Mexicans Who Can Win a Ring