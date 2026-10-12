The Real Madrid beat Villarreal 1-0 on Saturday, October 10, at the Santiago Bernabéu, despite playing the final minutes with 10 men after Vinícius Júnior’s ejection. Hours earlier, Barcelona routed Getafe 3-0 and remained perfect at the top of LaLiga.

Real Madrid 1-0 Villarreal

The only goal came in the 62nd minute: Uruguayan Federico Valverde played a through ball, and Yan Diomande scored with a low, crossing shot for his first goal with the club. The goal was initially disallowed for offside, but VAR validated it.

In the 72nd minute, Vinícius appeared to score the 2-0 goal after a counterattack led by Jude Bellingham. However, VAR reviewed the play, disallowed the goal because the Brazilian had pulled Nathan Saliba’s hair in midfield, and the referee ejected him for violent conduct.

Thibaut Courtois made four saves to preserve the win. Before the goal, Kylian Mbappé had hit the post with a shot in the seventh minute. With the victory, José Mourinho’s team reached 18 points, third in the standings.

Barcelona 3-0 Getafe

At the Spotify Camp Nou, Anthony Gordon scored his first goal with Barcelona in the second minute with a shot from outside the area that deflected in. Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 in the 30th minute after a Getafe mistake on a clearance, and Jules Koundé closed out the scoring in the 73rd minute on a cross from Lamine Yamal after a corner kick; VAR confirmed the goal.

Hansi Flick’s team won its first eight league matches and has 24 points, with a 27-goal difference.

Standings