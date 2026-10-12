St. Louis CITY SC routed the LA Galaxy 6-2 on Sunday, October 11, at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri. With the win, they reached 50 points, finishing second in the West and just one point behind leaders, the Vancouver Whitecaps, at the end of a day with 15 games between Saturday and Sunday. The match started at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Holse leads St. Louis' rout

Carlo Holse was the star. He scored at 2, 7, and 21 minutes, all with his left leg, and made the score 3-0 before the half-hour mark. Rafael Navarro assisted on the first two, and Chris Durkin on the third. Holse finished as the player with the most shots on his team (four).

The Galaxy scored at 31 minutes with a right-footed shot from outside the area by Robert Taylor, assisted by Erik Thommy. But St. Louis struck again before halftime. Navarro converted a penalty at 45 minutes, and Lukas MacNaughton headed in the 5-1 at 45+7 after a cross from Alexandru Matan on a set piece.

At 53 minutes, Navarro scored his second goal of the night, assisted by Durkin, for the 6-1. This way, the forward added two goals and two assists. João Klauss narrowed the score to 6-2 at 71 minutes with a header after a pass from Marco Reus. Roman Bürki had five saves for St. Louis. For the Galaxy, Klauss led the shots with five.

Other notable games

Cincinnati 3-1 in Atlanta. On Saturday, October 10, FC Cincinnati won at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after a scoreless first half. Kévin Denkey opened the scoring at 52 minutes, and Miguel Almirón tied it for Atlanta United at 69. Tom Barlow made it 2-1 at 84, with a pass from Kyle Smith, and Denkey closed the account at 90+7. With this double, Denkey reached 16 goals this season. Cincinnati cut a streak of six games without a win, and their goalkeeper Evan Louro had five saves.

Nashville 4-1 in Austin. Nashville SC prevailed at Q2 Stadium with goals from Reed Baker-Whiting (30'), Elias Saad (67'), Shak Mohammed (88'), and Hany Mukhtar (90+1', confirmed after VAR review). Brandon Vázquez had scored for Austin FC at 76 minutes. Brad Stuver had seven saves for the locals.

Seattle 3-0 in New England. The Seattle Sounders defeated the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium with goals from Hassani Dotson (15'), Dejan Joveljić (74'), and Paul Arriola (81'). Seattle extended its unbeaten streak to nine games and won for the fourth consecutive time. Andrew Thomas made five saves and achieved his eighth shutout in 28 starts. Albert Rusnák added his 14th assist, the highest in the league. New England fell from second to fourth in the East.