St. Louis CITY SC routs LA Galaxy 6-2 with Carlo Holse’s hat-trick
Posted on 10/12/26 at 14:00
St. Louis CITY SC routed the LA Galaxy 6-2 on Sunday, October 11, at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri. With the win, they reached 50 points, finishing second in the West and just one point behind leaders, the Vancouver Whitecaps, at the end of a day with 15 games between Saturday and Sunday. The match started at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Holse leads St. Louis' rout
Carlo Holse was the star. He scored at 2, 7, and 21 minutes, all with his left leg, and made the score 3-0 before the half-hour mark. Rafael Navarro assisted on the first two, and Chris Durkin on the third. Holse finished as the player with the most shots on his team (four).
The Galaxy scored at 31 minutes with a right-footed shot from outside the area by Robert Taylor, assisted by Erik Thommy. But St. Louis struck again before halftime. Navarro converted a penalty at 45 minutes, and Lukas MacNaughton headed in the 5-1 at 45+7 after a cross from Alexandru Matan on a set piece.
At 53 minutes, Navarro scored his second goal of the night, assisted by Durkin, for the 6-1. This way, the forward added two goals and two assists. João Klauss narrowed the score to 6-2 at 71 minutes with a header after a pass from Marco Reus. Roman Bürki had five saves for St. Louis. For the Galaxy, Klauss led the shots with five.
Other notable games
Cincinnati 3-1 in Atlanta. On Saturday, October 10, FC Cincinnati won at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after a scoreless first half. Kévin Denkey opened the scoring at 52 minutes, and Miguel Almirón tied it for Atlanta United at 69. Tom Barlow made it 2-1 at 84, with a pass from Kyle Smith, and Denkey closed the account at 90+7. With this double, Denkey reached 16 goals this season. Cincinnati cut a streak of six games without a win, and their goalkeeper Evan Louro had five saves.
Nashville 4-1 in Austin. Nashville SC prevailed at Q2 Stadium with goals from Reed Baker-Whiting (30'), Elias Saad (67'), Shak Mohammed (88'), and Hany Mukhtar (90+1', confirmed after VAR review). Brandon Vázquez had scored for Austin FC at 76 minutes. Brad Stuver had seven saves for the locals.
Seattle 3-0 in New England. The Seattle Sounders defeated the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium with goals from Hassani Dotson (15'), Dejan Joveljić (74'), and Paul Arriola (81'). Seattle extended its unbeaten streak to nine games and won for the fourth consecutive time. Andrew Thomas made five saves and achieved his eighth shutout in 28 starts. Albert Rusnák added his 14th assist, the highest in the league. New England fell from second to fourth in the East.
Red Bulls 4-1 over San Diego. The New York Red Bulls were up 3-0 at 27 minutes, with goals from Julian Hall, Devin Padelford (header), and Jorge Ruvalcaba. At 44, goalkeeper Ethan Horvath saved a penalty from Anders Dreyer. Cédric Bakambu scored for San Diego FC at 60 minutes, and Eric Choupo-Moting sealed the 4-1 at 90+3. CJ dos Santos had eight saves for the visitors.
Kansas City 3-3 Portland. The tie was the most exciting of the day. Portland Timbers were winning 2-0 after a goal from David da Costa (10') and a penalty from Vincent Janssen (45+4'). At 45+7, James Pantemis saved a penalty from André Luiz, but the Brazilian scored in the same minute for the 2-1. Ariel Lassiter extended it to 3-1 at 64, and Sporting Kansas City tied with goals from Justin Reynolds (70') and André Luiz (72'), the latter his second of the game.
Inter Miami 4-0 over D.C. United. Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez each scored two goals. Messi reached 23 goals and leads the league. With the win, Miami cut a streak of five games without a win.
How the standings look
These are the top five teams in each conference after the day, according to ESPN:
Eastern Conference
- 1. Nashville SC: 63 points (28 games)
- 2. Inter Miami: 49 (28)
- 3. Chicago Fire: 48 (28)
- 4. New England: 46 (28)
- 5. Charlotte: 46 (28)
Western Conference
- 1. Vancouver Whitecaps: 51 points (28 games)
- 2. St. Louis CITY: 50 (28)
- 3. FC Dallas: 47 (28)
- 4. San Jose: 46 (28)
- 5. Houston Dynamo: 45 (28)
All the results
- Toronto FC 2-1 CF Montréal
- Chicago Fire 2-1 NYCFC
- Atlanta United 1-3 FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC 3-2 FC Dallas
- Inter Miami 4-0 D.C. United
- New England 0-3 Seattle Sounders
- Orlando City 3-2 Columbus Crew
- Philadelphia Union 2-1 Real Salt Lake
- Red Bull New York 4-1 San Diego FC
- Austin FC 1-4 Nashville SC
- Minnesota United 2-2 Houston Dynamo
- Sporting Kansas City 3-3 Portland Timbers
- Colorado Rapids 1-1 San Jose
- LAFC 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
- St. Louis CITY 6-2 LA Galaxy
Sources
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- MundoNow Statistics (Datafactory)