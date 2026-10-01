Otto Sirgo Dies at 79: Daughter Reveals Cause of Death and Final Wish
Posted on10/01/26 at 06:10
- Otto Sirgo died at 79
- His daughter revealed the cause
- His ashes will be taken to Popocatépetl.
Otto Sirgo has died, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The actor and director passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at the age of 79, leaving behind a career spanning more than five decades in Mexican theater, film, and television.
The news was initially confirmed by the National Association of Performers (ANDI), which highlighted his work in melodramas such as Lazos de amor, Niña amada mía, and Por un beso. At first, the cause of death was not disclosed.
Later, his daughter Valerie spoke with the media and revealed details about the actor’s final moments, saying he was surrounded by his loved ones until the end.
«It was his little heart, but he passed away in peace and very calmly, almost asleep,» Valerie explained while speaking about her father’s death.
The actor’s daughter added, «We were there with him, accompanying him until the very last moment,» as she described how the actor spent his final hours.
The Actor’s Last Wish
In addition to revealing the cause of death, Valerie disclosed the actor’s final wish regarding his ashes. Sirgo had expressed his desire for them to be taken to Popocatépetl.
«That we would throw his ashes into Popocatépetl from a helicopter. Obviously, we said yes with great pleasure, but we will try to get as close as possible on foot,» his daughter recounted.
Valerie explained that his choice of the volcano was not random. According to her, Otto loved volcanoes and particularly enjoyed looking at Popocatépetl.
«He always loved the view of Popocatépetl. When he traveled on some flights that passed over it, he would take pictures and share the views he had seen from up there,» she recalled.
Otto Sirgo’s Death: A Career Spanning More Than Five Decades
According to El País, Otto Sirgo was born on December 19, 1946, in Havana and arrived in Mexico in 1968. He made his debut in the telenovela Honor y orgullo and later became one of the most recognizable faces in Mexican melodramas.
Among his most memorable works are Los ricos también lloran, Rosa Salvaje, Alcanzar una estrella, Lazos de amor, Niña amada mía, Un gancho al corazón, Por ella soy Eva, Lo que la vida me robó, and Sortilegio. He also appeared in Doménica Montero and El precio de la fama, released in 2026.
His career included more than 50 telenovelas and over 30 theater productions. In addition, he worked as a stage director and remained associated with Televisa for decades.
Otto Sirgo’s Love Story with Maleni Morales
In his personal life, Otto Sirgo spent a significant part of his life with actress Maleni Morales, with whom he had two daughters. The couple met while building their artistic careers and went through different stages during their relationship.
Maleni died in November 2020 from a pulmonary thrombosis related to lung cancer. After her death, Sirgo spoke on several occasions about the profound impact of losing his life partner.
«We had 47 years of a happy marriage; she was my life partner, and it hurt me a lot to lose her,» the actor later told TVNotas.
Otto Sirgo Dies: Celebrities Say Goodbye
After his death was confirmed, colleagues including Sebastián Rulli, Kuno Becker, Alejandro Tomassi, and Ana Martín shared farewell messages. Rulli remembered Sirgo as «a friend, a teacher, and a great actor.»
For her part, Ana Martín recalled that she had known the actor since they were both 17 years old and said she would always carry him in her heart.
Otto Sirgo’s farewell will take place at Casa Coyoacán García López in Mexico City, according to information released by Prensa Danna. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Room 3 starting at 9:00 PM.
Sources: National Association of Performers (ANDI), El País, People en Español, TVNotas, Unicable, and Prensa Danna.