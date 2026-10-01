Otto Sirgo Dies at 79: Daughter Reveals Cause of Death and Final Wish

Otto Sirgo died at 79

His daughter revealed the cause

His ashes will be taken to Popocatépetl.

Otto Sirgo has died, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The actor and director passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at the age of 79, leaving behind a career spanning more than five decades in Mexican theater, film, and television.

The news was initially confirmed by the National Association of Performers (ANDI), which highlighted his work in melodramas such as Lazos de amor, Niña amada mía, and Por un beso. At first, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Later, his daughter Valerie spoke with the media and revealed details about the actor’s final moments, saying he was surrounded by his loved ones until the end.

«It was his little heart, but he passed away in peace and very calmly, almost asleep,» Valerie explained while speaking about her father’s death.

The actor’s daughter added, «We were there with him, accompanying him until the very last moment,» as she described how the actor spent his final hours.

The Actor’s Last Wish

In addition to revealing the cause of death, Valerie disclosed the actor’s final wish regarding his ashes. Sirgo had expressed his desire for them to be taken to Popocatépetl.

«That we would throw his ashes into Popocatépetl from a helicopter. Obviously, we said yes with great pleasure, but we will try to get as close as possible on foot,» his daughter recounted.

Valerie explained that his choice of the volcano was not random. According to her, Otto loved volcanoes and particularly enjoyed looking at Popocatépetl.

«He always loved the view of Popocatépetl. When he traveled on some flights that passed over it, he would take pictures and share the views he had seen from up there,» she recalled.