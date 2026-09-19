America vs. Chivas: The Herd Arrives on Fire and Threatens the Eagles in the Classic

The National Classic is ready for a new edition. America and Chivas will face off this Saturday, September 19, at the Banorte Stadium, in one of the most anticipated matches of the 9th round of the Apertura 2026.

The match will start at 21:00 hours, Central Mexico time, and will have a special ingredient: Guadalajara arrives as the leader of the championship and is going through one of its best moments of the season.

Chivas Arrives as Leader in the National Classic

The team led by Gabriel Milito occupies the top spot with 17 points after eight rounds and comes from achieving a resounding 3-0 victory over Pumas.

Santiago Sandoval was the protagonist of that match, scoring a double, while Bryan González completed the rout that took the Herd to the top of the standings.

Sandoval’s moment makes him one of the footballers to watch against America. The striker has three goals in the Apertura 2026.

Roberto Alvarado and Ricardo Marín also appear as important offensive alternatives for a Guadalajara that will seek to transfer its good moment to the most anticipated match of the regular phase.

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