America vs. Chivas: The Herd Arrives on Fire and Threatens the Eagles in the Classic
Posted on09/19/26 at 09:28
The National Classic is ready for a new edition. America and Chivas will face off this Saturday, September 19, at the Banorte Stadium, in one of the most anticipated matches of the 9th round of the Apertura 2026.
The match will start at 21:00 hours, Central Mexico time, and will have a special ingredient: Guadalajara arrives as the leader of the championship and is going through one of its best moments of the season.
Chivas Arrives as Leader in the National Classic
The team led by Gabriel Milito occupies the top spot with 17 points after eight rounds and comes from achieving a resounding 3-0 victory over Pumas.
Santiago Sandoval was the protagonist of that match, scoring a double, while Bryan González completed the rout that took the Herd to the top of the standings.
Sandoval’s moment makes him one of the footballers to watch against America. The striker has three goals in the Apertura 2026.
Roberto Alvarado and Ricardo Marín also appear as important offensive alternatives for a Guadalajara that will seek to transfer its good moment to the most anticipated match of the regular phase.
America Seeks to Rebound After Losing the Young Classic
The scenario is different for the Eagles.
America arrives after falling 4-3 to Cruz Azul in a spectacular Young Classic, a result that ended their unbeaten streak and prevented them from taking the lead.
Now they will have the opportunity to react against their greatest rival and, at the same time, get fully into the fight for the top spot in the Apertura 2026.
However, America’s defense will face a Guadalajara that has been showing an ability to generate danger with different footballers.
Sandoval’s mobility, Alvarado’s participation, and Marín’s presence will be some of the main weapons that Milito will try to use in American territory.
Chivas Seeks to Extend its Good Moment Against America
Recent antecedents also add tension to the National Classic.
Chivas arrives with two consecutive victories against America. In the last 10 matches between the two teams, the Eagles have four wins, Guadalajara has three, and three have ended in a draw.
In the overall record, however, America still has the advantage.
After 264 matches between official and friendly matches, the Eagles have accumulated 99 victories, Chivas has 82, and there have been 83 draws.
This Saturday’s match will be the 265th National Classic.
With Chivas defending the lead and America seeking to recover immediately from the defeat against Cruz Azul, the new chapter of the most important rivalry in Mexican football will have much more than pride at stake.
When Does America vs. Chivas Play?
Match: America vs. Chivas
Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026
Time: 21:00 hours, Central Mexico
Stadium: Banorte Stadium
Tournament: Apertura 2026, Round 9