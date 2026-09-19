From Patagonia to Grand Slams: The Argentine Who Stopped Playing Tennis and Ended Up Coaching Stars

Meet Bruno Stretti, an Argentine tennis coach who traded his racket for a coaching career and worked with top players at Grand Slams.

Reaching the elite level in tennis doesn’t depend solely on talent, physical preparation, or mental strength. The economic factor can also determine how far a player’s career can go. Bruno Stretti is well aware of this reality. The 33-year-old Argentine started playing tennis at the age of 10 in Trelew, Chubut Province, in Argentine Patagonia. After completing a significant part of his training as a tennis player, economic difficulties and what he himself describes as «sports immaturity» ultimately changed the course of his career. He stopped pursuing his dream as a player and decided to become a coach. Years later, that decision would take him to scenarios he once imagined stepping into with a racket in hand: Roland Garros in 2024 and the US Open in 2025. A Difficult Beginning in Patagonia Two decades ago, it was almost unthinkable to organize a tournament in southern Argentina that would award ATP ranking points. However, there were national competitions where regional players took advantage of the fast court conditions. «Players from the rest of the country would come to Trelew to get easy points, and we would beat very good players thanks to the fast courts. I’ve seen Guido Pella, Facu Bagnis, and Fede Delbonis playing there,» Stretti recalled in an interview with El Gráfico.

The situation has changed considerably. Today, Trelew hosts professional M25 and W15 tournaments on hard courts, something unusual in a country historically identified with clay. The Trelew Tennis Club has also experienced significant growth and now has 12 courts. «The arrival of tournaments in the south is fundamental, it’s something we’ve been fighting for many years. The region is very large territorially, but not in terms of population. To compete in another province, you sometimes have to travel many hours by bus,» he explained. Buenos Aires Changed His Career View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Stretti (@brunostretti_15) The enormous distances ultimately led Stretti to Buenos Aires. Following the recommendation of his coaches, he began training at an academy and shared training sessions with young players who would later develop professional careers. «I trained with kids who have made a career in tennis, like Paula Ormaechea or David Souto. I would travel by train to the TopServe tournaments. The capital has very good trainers at all levels. There are many working on the circuit. It’s easier to find better quality training and travel,» he recalled.

Stretti believes that Argentina continues to be an important breeding ground for coaches. «In Argentina, there are excellent coaches; from my generation, Facundo Lugones, Kevin Konfederak, Nicolás Pastor… a lot of good things came out of us.» At 18, He Made the Decision That Changed His Life Stretti was 18 years old when he decided to abandon his career as a player to start building his future as a coach. «It was a bit of sports immaturity that led me to that. I quickly realized I had more potential to coach than to play,» he acknowledged. The Argentine was in Europe when he began to understand that reaching the elite level as a player would be extremely complicated. «I was in Europe, and everyone was doing well, but I didn’t have the confidence to say, ‘I’m going to make it.’ That’s why I returned to Buenos Aires and started studying. The reality was a bit tough to swallow.» The decision ultimately opened other doors for him. He Coached Argentine Tennis Figures Stretti became one of the coaches of Paula Ormaechea, the former number one in Argentina and the Argentine singles player with the most victories in the history of the Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup.

He also worked with Tomás Etcheverry and Francisco Cerúndolo. His experience allowed him to identify some differences between working in the women’s circuit and the men’s circuit. «Women need confidence more than anything. In men, there are some patterns that are more exploitable, which have to do with statistics; in that sense, it’s more predictable. At that level, confidence is key; you have to surround them with unconsciousness.» Discipline Beyond the Court View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Stretti (@brunostretti_15) For Stretti, talent alone doesn’t guarantee a professional career either. Diet, rest, and preparation outside of the court have become determining factors. «I look for tennis players to have discipline. The sport has advanced in training science, diet, sleep hours, and the number of hours of work in each area… Etcheverry and Ormaechea are professionals 24 hours a day. They’ve never compromised on that aspect.» «Argentine Tennis Is a Trench»

From Miami, Stretti also reflected on a characteristic that, in his opinion, distinguishes Argentine players. «Argentine tennis is a trench. Nobody likes playing against an Argentine because we’re used to giving it our all.» For the coach, growing up with fewer resources can even influence the mentality of the players. «In the United States, the quality of life causes kids to lose sight of things. I remember when I bought a racket, we had to consider many factors. Here, they change it all the time. That shapes a player’s character.» From Trelew to Roland Garros View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Stretti (@brunostretti_15) In 2024, he finally had his first experience in a Grand Slam: Roland Garros. Although being surrounded by the world’s top tennis stars can be overwhelming at first, Stretti claims that the feeling disappears quickly when the work begins. «When you start training, it’s just another tournament. You see all the players in the cafeteria, and when it rains, they’re all under the roof like in any minor tournament. The admiration lasts for a little while.»