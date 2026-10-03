Spain, the world champion, earned two victories in the first window of the 2026-27 Nations League. It defeated England 3-2 at Wembley on Saturday, September 26, and thrashed Croatia 4-1 in Sevilla on Tuesday, September 29. With six points, Spain leads Group A3.

England 2-3 Spain

Lamine Yamal put Spain ahead in the 2nd minute. England took the lead before halftime: Anthony Gordon equalized in the 36th minute after a counterattack, and Harry Kane scored the 2-1 goal with a header in the 40th minute.

At the start of the second half, the VAR signaled a penalty for Rodri’s foul on Jude Bellingham, but Kane slipped while kicking, and the ball hit the crossbar. Then, Luis de la Fuente’s substitutions made a difference: Álex Baena equalized in the 60th minute, and in the 74th minute, he assisted Mikel Oyarzabal, who defined the play over goalkeeper James Trafford for the final 2-3 score.

Spain 4-1 Croatia

In its first home game since winning the World Cup, Spain thrashed Croatia at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium. Yamal scored again in the 2nd minute. Dion Beljo equalized in the 28th minute, but Marc Pubill put Spain ahead 2-1 three minutes later. Yamal scored his second goal in the 63rd minute, after a pass from Pedri, and Nico Williams sealed the win in the 89th minute. Yamal finished with two goals and an assist and has scored three goals in two Nations League games.

Czech Republic 0-2 England

Thomas Tuchel’s team won its first tournament game in Prague. The Czech Republic was left with 10 players in the first half after Pavel Sulc was expelled for a foul on Elliot Anderson. Gordon opened the scoring in the 47th minute, and Kane sealed the win in the 69th minute. Both players scored in the two games of the window.

Group A3 Standings