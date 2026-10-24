Catalina Island is featured in the released files.

Witnesses described unidentified objects.

The documents do not confirm extraterrestrial life.

On Friday, October 23, the United States released documents on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), including several testimonies related to Catalina Island.

These files contain accounts from the mid-20th century about this area in Los Angeles County, located off the southern coast of California. The publication provides insight into what witnesses reported and what information the authorities received, although there is no evidence that these accounts indicate an extraterrestrial origin.

It’s important to note that the government’s preservation and publication of a sighting does not imply confirmation of the interpretation made by the observers.

The 1952 Boy Scouts Sighting

The U.S. has released new reports on encounters with unidentified anomalous phenomena, including several reports that point to an island in California as a hotspot for UFO sightings.

https://t.co/67T2dJ7FWj — EFE News (@EFEnoticias) October 23, 2026



One of the reports, dated August 28, 1952, includes an observation made by a group of Boy Scouts in June of that year.

During a hike on a mountain on Catalina, the youths described a silver object that, in their perception, exceeded the speed of a jet plane.

The hikers stated that the sky was clear and there was no wind. They claimed that the object rose rapidly and appeared to disintegrate.

However, they could not specify its distance, altitude, or speed: limitations that prevent converting that visual impression into a verified measurement.