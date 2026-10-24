U.S. Releases More UFO Files, Highlighting Catalina Island Sightings
Posted on 10/24/26 at 10:21
- Catalina Island is featured in the released files.
- Witnesses described unidentified objects.
- The documents do not confirm extraterrestrial life.
On Friday, October 23, the United States released documents on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), including several testimonies related to Catalina Island.
These files contain accounts from the mid-20th century about this area in Los Angeles County, located off the southern coast of California. The publication provides insight into what witnesses reported and what information the authorities received, although there is no evidence that these accounts indicate an extraterrestrial origin.
It’s important to note that the government’s preservation and publication of a sighting does not imply confirmation of the interpretation made by the observers.
The 1952 Boy Scouts Sighting
The U.S. has released new reports on encounters with unidentified anomalous phenomena, including several reports that point to an island in California as a hotspot for UFO sightings.
https://t.co/67T2dJ7FWj
— EFE News (@EFEnoticias) October 23, 2026
One of the reports, dated August 28, 1952, includes an observation made by a group of Boy Scouts in June of that year.
During a hike on a mountain on Catalina, the youths described a silver object that, in their perception, exceeded the speed of a jet plane.
The hikers stated that the sky was clear and there was no wind. They claimed that the object rose rapidly and appeared to disintegrate.
However, they could not specify its distance, altitude, or speed: limitations that prevent converting that visual impression into a verified measurement.
Other Testimonies About Objects on Catalina Island
The documentation also includes a handwritten letter that recounts observations of several objects by residents and family members at different times on the same night.
According to the account, the objects appeared separated and moved in a similar direction, without the testimony allowing us to establish what they were.
A note from the Air Force indicated that there was insufficient information to evaluate the episode, according to the material described by EFE.
Another report, dated November 1953, mentions a white-purple circular object that allegedly remained stationary before moving towards Los Angeles.
A Triangular Object Appears in Recent Reports
The new release includes testimony from two military observers regarding a black triangular object that was sighted this year in the western United States. The witnesses described its extraordinarily rapid movement over a sensitive installation, although the specific location has been omitted from the report. While the report contains their observations, it does not identify the object’s origin or indicate that it is attributable to extraterrestrial technology.
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This recent case expands the temporal scope of the documents and again raises the question of how much can be verified from testimonies.
Trump Prompts Disclosure, but Questions Persist
The release is part of the initiative announced by Donald Trump in February to reveal government information related to UFOs and possible extraterrestrial phenomena.
The opening provides public access to previously restricted files, although publishing documents and resolving the incidents are different outcomes.
Critics of the initiative question the probative value of materials that recover accounts without providing conclusive elements to explain what was observed.
For readers, the key is to distinguish among archived testimony, a pending explanation, and verifiable evidence of life beyond Earth.