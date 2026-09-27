U.S. Festivals to Watch This Week: Rock, Pop, and Cuban Flavor
Posted on09/27/26 at 19:47
- Aftershock shakes Sacramento
- ACL celebrates 25 years
- Miami recovers Cuban flavor
The arrival of October brings a particularly active week for entertainment in the United States, with major music festivals, cultural shows, and traditional celebrations concentrated in California, Texas, and Florida, three destinations that will offer very different options for those looking for plans during the next few days.
From the rock and metal of Aftershock 2026 in Sacramento to the anniversary of Austin City Limits in Texas, the agenda includes some of the most important musical encounters of the beginning of the month, with international artists, multiple stages, and thousands of attendees expected during several days of activities.
Miami will contribute the Latin component with the arrival of Buena Vista Social Club, a musical closely connected to Cuban culture that will coincide with a week of special activities for Hispanic Heritage Month, while Dallas will keep the historic State Fair of Texas open with gastronomy, entertainment, and family attractions.
For those still looking for something to do next week, these events offer alternatives that range from massive concerts to theater, Cuban music, gastronomy, and experiences for the whole family; here we review the dates, cities, and main attractions of four events that will mark the beginning of October 2026 in the United States.
Aftershock 2026 brings four days of rock and metal to Sacramento
Aftershock will return from October 1 to 4 to Discovery Park, Sacramento, with an extensive lineup headed by My Chemical Romance, Limp Bizkit, Pierce The Veil, and Tool, four names that will mark days with different musical identities.
The programming also includes The Offspring, Sublime, $uicideboy$, Wu-Tang Clan, BABYMETAL, Queens of the Stone Age, and Danny Elfman, in addition to dozens of bands distributed among the different stages during the four days.
For those planning to attend throughout the weekend, there is an important novelty: Aftershock incorporated camping for 2026, with alternatives that seek to facilitate the experience of those who will travel to Sacramento to stay for several days.
The campsite will be at Cal Expo and will open from Wednesday, September 30, so attendees should consider transportation, passes, accommodation, and travel arrangements in advance before arriving at one of the most intense musical weekends in California.
Austin City Limits celebrates 25 years with international stars
ONE WEEK TILL ACL FEST pic.twitter.com/FlNJ382UXl
— ACL Festival (@aclfestival) September 25, 2026
Austin will have its own party from October 2 to 4, when the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival takes over Zilker Park to celebrate 25 years of one of the most recognized music festivals in Texas.
Friday will be marked by Charli XCX and Skrillex, in addition to Turnstile and Labrinth, in a day that will mix pop, electronic, and rock and will open three consecutive days of performances on multiple stages.
Saturday will feature big names like RÜFÜS DU SOL and Lorde, accompanied by artists like Lola Young, Young Miko, and Bleachers, expanding the offer for an audience looking for different genres and musical proposals in the same venue.
Sunday will close with Twenty One Pilots and The xx, in addition to Parcels and The War on Drugs, while ACL will have a second opportunity for fans with another weekend scheduled from October 9 to 11.
Buena Vista Social Club brings Cuban flavor to Miami
Miami will receive one of the shows with the greatest connection to the Latin community of the week: Buena Vista Social Club will arrive at the Adrienne Arsht Center with eight performances between September 29 and October 4, marking its premiere in southern Florida and the opening of the 2026-2027 Broadway in Miami season.
The production, winner of five Tony Awards and the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, finds a particularly symbolic stage in Miami: the libretto belongs to Marco Ramirez, raised in Hialeah, while Patricia Delgado, born in Miami and former principal dancer of the Miami City Ballet, developed the choreography along with Justin Peck.
The musical, inspired by the songs that made Buena Vista Social Club a worldwide phenomenon, connects different moments of Havana through its musicians, memories, and songs; Omara Portuondo appears as one of the central characters in a story about memory, second chances, and Cuban artistic legacy.
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The performances will be at the Ziff Ballet Opera House of the Adrienne Arsht Center, while from September 29 to October 4, the complex will also celebrate Rhythm & Roots, a free program for Hispanic Heritage Month with music, dance, DJ, dominoes, artisans, and artists like Leslie Cartaya, Cortadito, OKAN, Mr. Pauer, Sonlokos, and Pedrito Calvo Jr.
State Fair of Texas keeps the party going in Dallas
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For those looking for a more family-friendly experience, the State Fair of Texas will continue in Fair Park, Dallas, after opening on September 25 and will remain active until October 18, becoming an alternative that goes far beyond major music festivals.
The 2026 edition celebrates 140 years under the concept «Stars, Stripes, and Howdies!», a theme also linked to the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States and that accompanies several weeks of activities in one of Texas’ traditional events.
Among its main attractions are shows, cultural and agricultural exhibitions, music, mechanical games, and gastronomic proposals, in addition to the traditional Texas Auto Show and an extensive program that allows finding different activities almost every day.
Food returns to a central place with proposals like Burger Chop Tater Tacos, Fletcher’s Chocolate Corny Dog, Tropical Coco Fresca, and Berry Me in Matcha, four creations recognized in the Big Tex Choice Awards 2026 and that reflect the peculiar gastronomic protagonism of the fair.
SOURCES: cubanoticias360, eventticketscenter, visitdallas,