U.S. Festivals to Watch This Week: Rock, Pop, and Cuban Flavor

Aftershock shakes Sacramento

ACL celebrates 25 years

Miami recovers Cuban flavor

The arrival of October brings a particularly active week for entertainment in the United States, with major music festivals, cultural shows, and traditional celebrations concentrated in California, Texas, and Florida, three destinations that will offer very different options for those looking for plans during the next few days.

From the rock and metal of Aftershock 2026 in Sacramento to the anniversary of Austin City Limits in Texas, the agenda includes some of the most important musical encounters of the beginning of the month, with international artists, multiple stages, and thousands of attendees expected during several days of activities.

Miami will contribute the Latin component with the arrival of Buena Vista Social Club, a musical closely connected to Cuban culture that will coincide with a week of special activities for Hispanic Heritage Month, while Dallas will keep the historic State Fair of Texas open with gastronomy, entertainment, and family attractions.

For those still looking for something to do next week, these events offer alternatives that range from massive concerts to theater, Cuban music, gastronomy, and experiences for the whole family; here we review the dates, cities, and main attractions of four events that will mark the beginning of October 2026 in the United States.

Aftershock 2026 brings four days of rock and metal to Sacramento



Aftershock will return from October 1 to 4 to Discovery Park, Sacramento, with an extensive lineup headed by My Chemical Romance, Limp Bizkit, Pierce The Veil, and Tool, four names that will mark days with different musical identities.

The programming also includes The Offspring, Sublime, $uicideboy$, Wu-Tang Clan, BABYMETAL, Queens of the Stone Age, and Danny Elfman, in addition to dozens of bands distributed among the different stages during the four days.

For those planning to attend throughout the weekend, there is an important novelty: Aftershock incorporated camping for 2026, with alternatives that seek to facilitate the experience of those who will travel to Sacramento to stay for several days.