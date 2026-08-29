U.S. Festivals to Bid Summer Farewell
Posted on08/29/26 at 10:26
- 2026 U.S. Events
- Jazz Kicks Off September with a Bang
- Labor Day Multiplies Events
Jazz and Electronic Music Kick Off September in the U.S.
Washington will be one of the main musical destinations with the DC JazzFest, which will run from Wednesday, September 2, to Sunday, September 6, at various venues in the capital.
Among the announced artists are Dee Dee Bridgewater, Joshua Redman, Kurt Elling, Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, Bill Frisell, and Danilo Pérez, along with other notable names in the genre.
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Chicago will also have jazz as its protagonist during the first days of September, while Illinois will expand its musical offerings with proposals aimed at those who prefer large electronic festivals.
Friday, September 4, will also be a key date for the start of various celebrations related to the Labor Day weekend, when millions of Americans take advantage of the holiday to travel or seek activities.
Burning Man and the New York Fair Remain Active
In Nevada, Burning Man will once again occupy the Black Rock Desert with its unique combination of art installations, creativity, community participation, and self-expression experiences.
The event began on August 30 and will extend through the Labor Day weekend, keeping the desert as one of the country’s main cultural hubs.
In Syracuse, the Great New York State Fair will also be in full swing. The fair began on August 26 and will remain open until Monday, September 7, which falls on Labor Day.
Its programming combines attractions, food, exhibitions, and entertainment. Additionally, from September 2 to 7, Latino Village will be active, a space dedicated to celebrating cultural and gastronomic expressions of the Latin community.
Labor Day Multiplies Plans for Families
The long weekend also offers cultural activities, from craft exhibitions and traditional fairs to food events.
Colorado will host arts-and-crafts activities, while other cities prepare outdoor events for the final days of summer.
In New York, the state fair will celebrate Native American Day on September 4 with cultural presentations, crafts and special activities.
With so many options, the first week of September will allow for bidding farewell to summer amidst music, food, art, and grand celebrations, before Labor Day symbolically marks the change of season, noted Music Festival Wizard, RV Travel, and Global Glam Magazine.