U.S. Festivals to Bid Summer Farewell

2026 U.S. Events

Jazz Kicks Off September with a Bang

Labor Day Multiplies Events

September begins with a packed lineup of festivals and events across the U.S., featuring music, art, food and family activities ahead of Labor Day weekend. From August 31 to September 4, major events will kick off or continue in cities across the country, offering everything from jazz and electronic music to food and art. With Labor Day on Monday, September 7, many events will extend through the long weekend, creating a busy start to the month.

Jazz and Electronic Music Kick Off September in the U.S.

Washington will be one of the main musical destinations with the DC JazzFest, which will run from Wednesday, September 2, to Sunday, September 6, at various venues in the capital.

Among the announced artists are Dee Dee Bridgewater, Joshua Redman, Kurt Elling, Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, Bill Frisell, and Danilo Pérez, along with other notable names in the genre.

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Chicago will also have jazz as its protagonist during the first days of September, while Illinois will expand its musical offerings with proposals aimed at those who prefer large electronic festivals.

Friday, September 4, will also be a key date for the start of various celebrations related to the Labor Day weekend, when millions of Americans take advantage of the holiday to travel or seek activities.