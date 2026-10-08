Alejandra Jaramillo’s Son Stuns with Extreme Makeover, Sparks Debate Over His Hair
Posted on 10/07/26 at 20:51
- Sebastián said goodbye to his long hair
- Beta Mejía performed the extreme makeover
- Followers asked about donating the hair
Alejandra Jaramillo’s son has surprised everyone with a radical change of image. Sebastián, 17, has left behind the long hair that characterized him and now appears with completely short hair.
The person in charge of making the transformation was Beta Mejía, the partner of the Ecuadorian communicator, who showed on Instagram both the process and the result. «This is an extreme change. How did it turn out? Be honest. I think it turned out great,» she wrote.
Alejandra Jaramillo had been waiting for the change for some time
View this post on Instagram
According to People en Español, Alejandra had been trying to convince her son to cut his hair for some time. Although the presenter has tried to respect the teenager’s decisions, his long hair did not quite convince her.
That’s why, when Sebastián finally agreed to say goodbye to his hair, the reaction of his famous mom was immediate. Alejandra publicly celebrated that the change she had been waiting for had finally been made.
«Thank God, my prayers were heard. Thanks to the public for putting those 50,000 likes in less than 10 hours. We did it,» Jaramillo commented on the post. Beta responded by also celebrating the result: «We did it.»
Alejandra Jaramillo’s relationship with her son has been a topic she has shared with her followers before. Sebastián was born in 2008, when she was just 15 years old.
«I didn’t make sacrifices, I made decisions, I chose. You don’t owe me anything, and you’re not in debt to me,» she wrote to the young man last year, making it clear that her priority was to see him happy.
The new look sparks reactions among followers
View this post on Instagram
The extreme change did not go unnoticed on social media. Among the numerous reactions collected in Beta Mejía’s post, most users praised the result and highlighted how much Sebastián had changed.
«He looks great,» commented a follower, while another assured: «He looks just like his mom.» There were also those who thought the teenager looks better with short hair and even joked that he now looks older.
However, not all comments were limited to talking about his appearance. A question began to be repeated among several followers: what will happen to all the hair that was cut off?
Followers ask him to donate his hair
«Donate that hair,» wrote one user. Another questioned the way the cut was made and pointed out that she would have preferred it to be done by a specialist to facilitate a possible donation.
The request appeared in various comments. «It would be a nice gesture to donate the hair,» expressed another person, while a follower asked directly: «Why didn’t he donate it?»
So far, the information shared does not specify whether Sebastián has plans to donate the hair. What is clear is that his transformation achieved exactly what Beta asked for when posting the video: for the public to be «honest» about the result.