Sebastián said goodbye to his long hair

Beta Mejía performed the extreme makeover

Followers asked about donating the hair

Alejandra Jaramillo’s son has surprised everyone with a radical change of image. Sebastián, 17, has left behind the long hair that characterized him and now appears with completely short hair.

The person in charge of making the transformation was Beta Mejía, the partner of the Ecuadorian communicator, who showed on Instagram both the process and the result. «This is an extreme change. How did it turn out? Be honest. I think it turned out great,» she wrote.

Alejandra Jaramillo had been waiting for the change for some time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beta Mejia (@betamejia)

According to People en Español, Alejandra had been trying to convince her son to cut his hair for some time. Although the presenter has tried to respect the teenager’s decisions, his long hair did not quite convince her.

That’s why, when Sebastián finally agreed to say goodbye to his hair, the reaction of his famous mom was immediate. Alejandra publicly celebrated that the change she had been waiting for had finally been made.

«Thank God, my prayers were heard. Thanks to the public for putting those 50,000 likes in less than 10 hours. We did it,» Jaramillo commented on the post. Beta responded by also celebrating the result: «We did it.»

Alejandra Jaramillo’s relationship with her son has been a topic she has shared with her followers before. Sebastián was born in 2008, when she was just 15 years old.

«I didn’t make sacrifices, I made decisions, I chose. You don’t owe me anything, and you’re not in debt to me,» she wrote to the young man last year, making it clear that her priority was to see him happy.