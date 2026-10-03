Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina Break Silence After Tense On-Air Disagreement
Posted on 10/02/26 at 20:47
- Lili and Raúl clarified their disagreement.
- The hosts joked about the controversy.
- A hug sealed the television moment
Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina returned to the set of El Gordo y la Flaca on Univisión this Thursday, October 2, two days after the tense exchange they starred in live, which quickly generated comments among viewers and on social media.
Far from ignoring what happened, the hosts directly addressed the controversy, used humor, and ended up starring in a hug that made it clear the affection between them after 28 years of working together.
Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina Speak Out After Their Argument
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The conversation began with jokes. Lili even asked if boxer Canelo Álvarez could lend them a ring for a future «fight», referring to the commotion caused by their previous disagreement.
Raúl assured that he does not intend to fight again and took the opportunity to joke about his marital life: «I fight less with Lili than with my wife, because I’ve been with Lili for 28 years, with Mili for 32».
Lili responded with laughter, while the host insisted that the differences between them are part of expressing different opinions in front of the cameras.
Raúl de Molina Defends His Right to Opine
The host also explained that he respects his partner’s stance, although he made it clear that he will continue to say what he thinks. «I really respect Lili’s point of view, but I’m not going to stay silent either,» he expressed, as reported by ¡HOLA! USA.
Raúl also tried to put the discussion into context by pointing out: «It’s a television show and we have to have fun».
The most emotional moment came shortly after. «I want to say that I love Lili like a sister because I’ve been with her for 28 years,» the host stated. Lili responded with humor: «He doesn’t love me, he adores me. He can’t live without me».
Both ended up hugging each other in front of the cameras.
What Caused the Disagreement Between Lili and Raúl?
The controversy began during a conversation about beauty pageants. Raúl questioned the relevance and perception of these competitions, while Lili defended the opportunities they have represented for numerous women.
In the middle of the exchange, Estefan commented: «Okay, how difficult it is to do this show lately with my dear Raúl», a phrase that increased the tension of the moment.
The situation escalated when De Molina complained about the way he was being treated during the broadcast. «I think it’s a lack of respect how I’m being treated here on the show, because I’m being yelled at to shut up and Lili is not being told to shut up», he expressed.
El Diario NY also reported that the host claimed he was allowed to express his opinion, while Estefan tried to continue the conversation.
Two days later, both decided to publicly address the episode and show themselves together again. Between jokes, explanations, and a hug, Lili and Raúl sought to put aside speculation about a possible rift between one of the most recognizable duos in Hispanic television in the United States.
Sources: People en Español, ¡HOLA! USA, and El Diario NY.