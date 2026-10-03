Lili and Raúl clarified their disagreement.

The hosts joked about the controversy.

A hug sealed the television moment

Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina returned to the set of El Gordo y la Flaca on Univisión this Thursday, October 2, two days after the tense exchange they starred in live, which quickly generated comments among viewers and on social media.

Far from ignoring what happened, the hosts directly addressed the controversy, used humor, and ended up starring in a hug that made it clear the affection between them after 28 years of working together.

Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina Speak Out After Their Argument

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The conversation began with jokes. Lili even asked if boxer Canelo Álvarez could lend them a ring for a future «fight», referring to the commotion caused by their previous disagreement.

Raúl assured that he does not intend to fight again and took the opportunity to joke about his marital life: «I fight less with Lili than with my wife, because I’ve been with Lili for 28 years, with Mili for 32».

Lili responded with laughter, while the host insisted that the differences between them are part of expressing different opinions in front of the cameras.