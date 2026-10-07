Michael Puchades apologizes to Lourdes

Admits he acted out of anger

Lourdes Stephen remains publicly silent.

Michael Puchades apologized to Lourdes Stephen, the mother of his child, for the harsh comments he made against her weeks ago, and publicly acknowledged that it was «a mistake» to refer to the Telemundo host as a «promiscuous social media diva».

The Cuban-American lawyer offered his «deepest and most sincere apologies» through a message posted on his private Instagram account, as reported by People en Español.

Michael Puchades Acknowledges His Mistake

As I predicted, Lourdes Stephen’s husband came out to apologize, repentant for the serious error he made of publicly insulting the mother of his child #LourdesStephen #MichaelPuchades #Apology #AlRojoVivo #Telemundo https://t.co/yiAP3km02h — Pablo Padula (@pablopadulax) October 6, 2026

«After much prayer and deep reflection, I have come to realize that it was a mistake on my part to refer to Lourdes Stephen, the mother of my child, as a ‘promiscuous social media diva who provokes men with repeated sensual posts to go viral'», he wrote.

Puchades, 61, had used those words weeks ago when publicly referring to Stephen and the posts she shares on her social media accounts.

Now, the lawyer not only apologized to Lourdes but also to her family, including her mother and their three children, as well as to the people in his inner circle.