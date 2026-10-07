Michael Puchades Apologizes to Lourdes Stephen After Controversial Comments
Posted on 10/07/26 at 09:50
- Michael Puchades apologizes to Lourdes
- Admits he acted out of anger
- Lourdes Stephen remains publicly silent.
Michael Puchades apologized to Lourdes Stephen, the mother of his child, for the harsh comments he made against her weeks ago, and publicly acknowledged that it was «a mistake» to refer to the Telemundo host as a «promiscuous social media diva».
The Cuban-American lawyer offered his «deepest and most sincere apologies» through a message posted on his private Instagram account, as reported by People en Español.
Michael Puchades Acknowledges His Mistake
As I predicted, Lourdes Stephen’s husband came out to apologize, repentant for the serious error he made of publicly insulting the mother of his child #LourdesStephen #MichaelPuchades #Apology #AlRojoVivo #Telemundo https://t.co/yiAP3km02h
— Pablo Padula (@pablopadulax) October 6, 2026
«After much prayer and deep reflection, I have come to realize that it was a mistake on my part to refer to Lourdes Stephen, the mother of my child, as a ‘promiscuous social media diva who provokes men with repeated sensual posts to go viral'», he wrote.
Puchades, 61, had used those words weeks ago when publicly referring to Stephen and the posts she shares on her social media accounts.
Now, the lawyer not only apologized to Lourdes but also to her family, including her mother and their three children, as well as to the people in his inner circle.
Admits He Spoke Out of Anger
The lawyer acknowledged that it was a mistake to refer to the mother of his child as a ‘promiscuous social media diva who provokes men’. https://t.co/ZKySwp21JD
— People En Español (@peopleenespanol) October 6, 2026
In his message, Puchades explained that those statements arose from personal conflicts that, he now acknowledges, should never have been made public.
«That unpleasant post came from a place of anger and deep resentment over issues that should have remained private, just between Lourdes and me», he asserted.
The lawyer also acknowledged that using social media to express those feelings was a wrong decision.
«I fully understand that venting in that way on social media was not only wrong, but also improper for a Christian man, completely inappropriate and unjustifiable», he noted.
Takes Responsibility for the Controversy
Puchades also assured that he takes «full personal responsibility for the drama» caused by his statements and linked his reflection to his religious beliefs.
«After repenting, first and foremost, before my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for my sinful behavior, once again I extend to all those reading this my deepest and most sincere apologies», he concluded.
According to People en Español, the message was shared from Puchades’ Instagram account, which remains private.
Lourdes Stephen Remains Silent
So far, Lourdes Stephen has chosen not to publicly comment on the comments made by the father of her child or on the apologies he later offered.
Stephen and Puchades got married in June 2008 at Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic.
The couple has a son together, Michael Víctor, born in 2016. The younger child is Puchades’ third child, who also has Lauren and Emily from a previous relationship.