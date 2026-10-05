Ana Patricia Gámez opens up about the challenges of shared custody, saying "one never gets used to" being away from her children.

Ana Patricia Gámez became emotional while speaking

She shares custody of her children

Followers sent her messages of support. Ana Patricia Gámez Shared Custody. Separated from the father of her children since last year, Ana Patricia Gámez opened up about one of the most difficult situations she is currently facing: sharing time with her children and accepting that there are days when they will not be with her. The Mexican host was on the verge of tears during a conversation on La Mesa Caliente on Telemundo as she explained how she has tried to adapt to shared custody and the worry she feels when her children are away. Ana Patricia Reveals How She Shares Custody View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Mesa Caliente (@lamesacaliente) The conversation came up while the hosts were discussing the case of actress Ingrid Martz, who explained that she has her daughter for one week before the girl spends the following week with her father. Ana Patricia explained that her arrangement is different, with her children spending two days with each parent. For her, this setup is more manageable because it reduces the amount of time she goes without seeing them. «I prefer it that way because, obviously, I spend less time without seeing them, and although they’re not with me, I can go to their school,» the host explained, as reported by People en Español. Vacations, however, present a different challenge. «When summer arrives and they have to travel for 15 days… The first time I didn’t know what to do,» she confessed.

«It’s Hard. One Never Gets Used To It» Ana Patricia was visibly moved as she revealed how she faces the shared custody of her children. (Photo: Mezcalent) Ana Patricia acknowledged that knowing she will return home and her children will not be there continues to be painful for her.

«This weekend I don’t have the kids… it’s hard. One never gets used to it,» she said, visibly moved, during the Telemundo program. She also acknowledged that the new arrangement has allowed her to appreciate the days she spends with them even more. When they are together, she tries to put her phone aside and reduce her work commitments to make the most of their time. «You give it more value [to the time], you try to put your phone aside, you try not to work on the days you have them… but you’re never ready,» she said.

Children of Ana Patricia Gámez: What «Mortifies» Her the Most The winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina explained that one of her biggest struggles is accepting that she can no longer completely control what happens when her children are with their father. «Although I know they are well taken care of with the other parent, you can’t help but worry if something might happen to them, if they have friends, if they go out…,» she shared. The host acknowledged that losing that «100% control» over her children’s care when they are not with her «is one of the things that mortifies her the most.»

She Reveals What She Does to Find Peace Ana Patricia Gámez said she has found a way to cope with moments of worry and sadness through prayer.

«Lately, what I’ve done is pray, listen to psalms, which is the only thing that has calmed me down,» she revealed. In addition to her faith, she spoke about other tools that help her navigate the process. «Many times being close to God is what can heal and bring a little peace; as for the rest: therapy, patience, and accepting what one cannot change.»