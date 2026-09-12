Trump’s Ireland Comment Sparks Heated Debate

Trump supports a unified IrelandThe

UK distances itself

Reunification requires consultations

Donald Trump opened a delicate political debate on Saturday during his visit to Ireland, stating that he would like to see a unified Ireland.

The president went further, predicting that reunification between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland «will eventually happen.»

The statement marks an unusual stance from Washington on an issue marked by decades of political, religious, and territorial divisions.

Trump acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue before taking a position: «Well, I don’t want to cause problems. But I’ll tell you, I’d love to see it unified.»

Donald Trump Supports Irish Reunification

Trump wades into a sensitive topic during his visit to Dublin and says that Irish unification would be «fantastic» https://t.co/1SzVJuKfiP — CNN en Español (@CNNEE) September 12, 2026

Northern Ireland remains part of the United Kingdom, while republicans have historically defended its integration with the Republic of Ireland.

On the other hand, unionists want to maintain constitutional ties with the UK and believe that the decision reflects the views of the people of Northern Ireland.

Trump described potential reunification as «a great achievement for all» and said it «would be something fantastic.»

He also pointed to Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin: «Here’s the right man to get it started,» although he acknowledged that the UK would have a say in the process.