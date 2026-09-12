Trump’s Ireland Comment Sparks Heated Debate
Posted on09/12/26 at 10:33
- Trump supports a unified IrelandThe
- UK distances itself
- Reunification requires consultations
Donald Trump opened a delicate political debate on Saturday during his visit to Ireland, stating that he would like to see a unified Ireland.
The president went further, predicting that reunification between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland «will eventually happen.»
The statement marks an unusual stance from Washington on an issue marked by decades of political, religious, and territorial divisions.
Trump acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue before taking a position: «Well, I don’t want to cause problems. But I’ll tell you, I’d love to see it unified.»
Donald Trump Supports Irish Reunification
Trump wades into a sensitive topic during his visit to Dublin and says that Irish unification would be «fantastic» https://t.co/1SzVJuKfiP
— CNN en Español (@CNNEE) September 12, 2026
Northern Ireland remains part of the United Kingdom, while republicans have historically defended its integration with the Republic of Ireland.
On the other hand, unionists want to maintain constitutional ties with the UK and believe that the decision reflects the views of the people of Northern Ireland.
Trump described potential reunification as «a great achievement for all» and said it «would be something fantastic.»
He also pointed to Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin: «Here’s the right man to get it started,» although he acknowledged that the UK would have a say in the process.
The Good Friday Agreement Limits the Scenario Proposed by Trump
🗣️ Trump says Irish unification would be «fantastic»: «I don’t want to cause any problems, but I’d love it» https://t.co/pYlwdlAZso pic.twitter.com/KNX8HTCEL8
— ABC.es (@abc_es) September 12, 2026
Reunification cannot occur simply by the will of the involved governments or by the political support expressed from Washington.
The Good Friday Agreement establishes a democratic mechanism to determine any change in the constitutional status of Northern Ireland.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Supreme Court blocks Republican map of Missouri and Trump loses a piece to retain the House
To move forward with reunification, it would be necessary to obtain majority support in consultations held in both the north and the south.
This framework helped put an end to decades of sectarian violence during the period known as «the Troubles» and explains the sensitivity of any external intervention.
UK and Unionists Respond to Trump’s Statements
«I don’t want to cause problems, but I’d love to see Ireland unified»
Alongside Micheál Martin, Prime Minister of Ireland, Donald Trump said that the unification of the European country «will eventually happen» and stated: «The UK will have something to say about it.» pic.twitter.com/gHKnC2JNGF
— Corta (@somoscorta) September 12, 2026
The British reaction came quickly, and Downing Street recalled the position expressed in August by Prime Minister Andy Burnham on a possible border consultation.
Burnham had assured that the possibility is currently «off the table,» although he stated that he would respect the Good Friday Agreement «100%.»
Gavin Robinson, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, also rejected the idea that external actors can determine the constitutional future of Northern Ireland.
«It will be decided by the people of Northern Ireland, not by comments made in London, Dublin, or Washington,» Robinson said.
Trump’s Visit Comes Weeks Before US Elections
Trump arrived in Ireland to meet with political and business leaders before attending a tournament held at one of his golf courses.
His agenda includes conversations with Micheál Martin on economic cooperation, opportunities for US companies, and various international issues of common interest.
The visit also comes just weeks before the US midterm elections and as Washington faces new international tensions.
But it was his intervention in Ireland that opened an unexpected front: «I think it would be great. I mean, how could it be bad?» Trump said.