Trump Takes Golf Role as Presidents Cup Heads to Chicago
Posted on08/29/26 at 13:38
- Trump Named Honorary Presidents Cup President
- Chicago Hosts Golf’s Major International Showdown
- Presidents Cup Runs September 22 – 27
Donald Trump will once again combine his presidential persona with one of his great passions: golf, this time in an honorary role at one of the main international tournaments.
The United States President announced that he accepted the role of honorary president of the Presidents Cup, which will bring together prominent golfers in Chicago from September 22 to 27.
Trump explained on Truth Social that he received the request from the PGA Tour and its commissioner, Brian Rolapp, to take on the role during the competition.
The president anticipated an exciting tournament given the level of both teams and expected to travel to Chicago to meet with the participating players.
Trump and the Presidents Cup: What Does His New Role Mean?
At the request of the PGA Tour, and its Great new Commissioner, Brian Rolapp, it is my Honor to accept being the Honorary Chairman of the upcoming Presidents Cup, which will take place at the Medinah Country Club in Chicago. This will be a particularly exciting event. Both teams… pic.twitter.com/OG9pO9cjV1
— Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 29, 2026
- Why it matters: Trump increases his presence in one of the sports he has had a public relationship with for years, and he does so during an internationally renowned tournament.
- The fact: The Presidents Cup will begin on September 22 in Chicago and will pit the United States against an international selection.
- The process: The PGA Tour invited the president to serve as honorary president, and Trump publicly announced that he had accepted the invitation.
- What you can do: Fans can see the final team lineup before the competition starts.
The appointment is honorary, so it does not mean that Trump will direct the US team or intervene in its players’ decisions.
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His participation, however, adds a political and media component to a competition that traditionally focuses attention on some of the main figures in world golf.
Presidents Cup 2026: Who Will Play for the United States
For a second time, Donald Trump will be the honorary chairman at the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour announced Saturday. https://t.co/3uuB1jQMMD
📸 Bill Streicher, IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect pic.twitter.com/dF46iYyGzW
— Golfweek (@golfweek) August 29, 2026
The competition has been held every two years since 1994 and pits a US selection against international players from non-European countries.
Its format bears similarities to the historic Ryder Cup, although the latter exclusively pits the United States against a European selection.
For the Chicago edition, Brandt Snedeker will be the US captain, while Scottie Scheffler will lead the group representing the country.
Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, and Collin Morikawa are also among the prominent golfers on the US team.
The International Team Prepares Its Challenge in Chicago
That result will be key to understanding part of the lineup that will compete against the United States when the Presidents Cup arrives in Chicago.
With Trump as honorary president, the tournament will draw attention outside the field while the golfers prepare to define the competition between September 22 and 27.