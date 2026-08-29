Trump Takes Golf Role as Presidents Cup Heads to Chicago

Trump Named Honorary Presidents Cup President

Chicago Hosts Golf’s Major International Showdown

Presidents Cup Runs September 22 – 27

Donald Trump will once again combine his presidential persona with one of his great passions: golf, this time in an honorary role at one of the main international tournaments.

The United States President announced that he accepted the role of honorary president of the Presidents Cup, which will bring together prominent golfers in Chicago from September 22 to 27.

Trump explained on Truth Social that he received the request from the PGA Tour and its commissioner, Brian Rolapp, to take on the role during the competition.

The president anticipated an exciting tournament given the level of both teams and expected to travel to Chicago to meet with the participating players.

Trump and the Presidents Cup: What Does His New Role Mean?

At the request of the PGA Tour, and its Great new Commissioner, Brian Rolapp, it is my Honor to accept being the Honorary Chairman of the upcoming Presidents Cup, which will take place at the Medinah Country Club in Chicago. This will be a particularly exciting event. Both teams… pic.twitter.com/OG9pO9cjV1 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 29, 2026