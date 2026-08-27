Trump Administration Warns Kennedy Center Could Be Demolished if Renovations Are Blocked
Posted on08/27/26 at 07:00
The Trump administration warned a court that the Kennedy Center could ultimately be demolished if renovations it deems necessary to save the historic cultural complex are blocked.
Why it matters: The warning escalates the conflict over the future of the Kennedy Center, where an attempt to restore Donald Trump’s name is also in dispute.
Justice Department attorney Brantley T. Mayers presented the scenario of potential demolition in court documents on Monday.
According to Mayers, without the renovations, the center would continue to deteriorate until it becomes an unsafe structure that would have to be demolished.
The Government Even Suggests Replacing the Kennedy Center
Trump administration suggests Kennedy Center could be demolished if court blocks planned renovations https://t.co/2qvr7gKvei pic.twitter.com/wB0SMJ7N5R
— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) August 26, 2026
The alternative: The document mentions that an outdoor amphitheater with views of the Potomac River could be built later.
Government lawyers described the Kennedy Center as «structurally deficient, fundamentally unsafe» and claimed that its financial situation also requires intervention.
The presentation argues that Trump secured $258 million from Congress for the restoration and mobilized new donors to create a fund for the center.
However, the provided document does not detail what has happened so far with those resources.
The official stance: The Government argues that Trump’s efforts are fundamental to securing donations and guaranteeing the complex’s structural renovation.
Previous Documents Described Less Radical Work
The Trump administration is threatening to tear down the Kennedy Center if planned renovations, including adding President Trump’s name to the building’s facade, do not move forward. @jayobtv reports. pic.twitter.com/JuA6lW7mwL
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 26, 2026
The possibility of demolition contrasts with previous explanations about the scope of the work planned for the Kennedy Center.
Matt Floca, the center’s executive director, had indicated to the court that the main building’s exterior would not be significantly affected.
He also explained that the work would include new stage elevators, rigging systems, electrical improvements, and repairs to prevent leaks.
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The difference: Floca previously assured that the renovation would not reduce the building to just its steel structure.
A Kennedy Center spokesperson said on Tuesday that the demolition mentioned in the new presentation represents a hypothetical scenario if the renovations are blocked.
Another official had assured in April that the facilities would not be dismantled during the work.
Trump’s Name Is at the Center of Another Battle
The lawsuit also involves Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty, who is trying to prevent the administration from completely closing the Kennedy Center.
Beatty also questions the new attempt by the Trump-appointed board to put Trump’s name on the facade.
A judge had already determined that the previous attempt was illegal and ordered Trump’s name to be removed, considering that only Congress can officially change the center’s name.
The new name: The board now proposes «The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump».
Trump appealed the previous decision, according to NBCNews.
A Hearing Could Define the Next Step
The confrontation will return to court this Thursday afternoon in Washington, D.C., with a hearing on the planned closure and name change.
Beatty argues that the decision to close was premature and that board members did not receive sufficient information before voting.
What’s next: The court will have to consider the new arguments while the appeal over Trump’s name remains pending.