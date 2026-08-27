Trump Administration Warns Kennedy Center Could Be Demolished if Renovations Are Blocked

The Trump administration warned a court that the Kennedy Center could ultimately be demolished if renovations it deems necessary to save the historic cultural complex are blocked.

Why it matters: The warning escalates the conflict over the future of the Kennedy Center, where an attempt to restore Donald Trump’s name is also in dispute.

Justice Department attorney Brantley T. Mayers presented the scenario of potential demolition in court documents on Monday.

According to Mayers, without the renovations, the center would continue to deteriorate until it becomes an unsafe structure that would have to be demolished.

The Government Even Suggests Replacing the Kennedy Center

Trump administration suggests Kennedy Center could be demolished if court blocks planned renovations https://t.co/2qvr7gKvei pic.twitter.com/wB0SMJ7N5R — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) August 26, 2026

The alternative: The document mentions that an outdoor amphitheater with views of the Potomac River could be built later.

Government lawyers described the Kennedy Center as «structurally deficient, fundamentally unsafe» and claimed that its financial situation also requires intervention.