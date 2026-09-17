Trump Loses Iran War Support: 7 Republicans Join Democrats to Limit Conflict

The House of Representatives approved a new resolution to limit US military involvement in the Iran conflict, with more Republicans breaking ranks with Trump this time.

The House approved the resolution 220-204, directing President Donald Trump to withdraw US forces from hostilities with Iran.

Seven Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the measure.

Why it matters: The vote does not automatically end the war, but it shows an increase in Republicans willing to challenge Trump over his war powers.

Seven Republicans Break With Trump Over Iran War Powers

The House voted to approve a measure that would require President Donald Trump to end his war with Iran, offering a potent political rebuke of the administration’s handling of the war just weeks before the midterms. https://t.co/5p1u8Y2RRv https://t.co/O4cZqoy7H3 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 16, 2026

Official records show that 213 Democrats and seven Republicans supported the resolution, while 203 Republicans voted against it.

The figure represents an increase from the four Republicans who, according to CNN, had supported each of the two previous resolutions on the war.

Among the new defections were Zach Nunn and Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa, and Nancy Mace of South Carolina. Nunn and Miller-Meeks had previously voted against a similar measure.

The difference: The Republican bloc favoring limits on military operations grew from four to seven members, although it remains a small minority within the party.

Nunn, an Air Force veteran, argued that Congress must assume its constitutional responsibility and prevent the US from becoming trapped in «another endless war,» according to CNN.