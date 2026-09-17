Trump Loses Iran War Support: 7 Republicans Join Democrats to Limit Conflict
Posted on09/16/26 at 19:20
The House of Representatives approved a new resolution to limit US military involvement in the Iran conflict, with more Republicans breaking ranks with Trump this time.
The House approved the resolution 220-204, directing President Donald Trump to withdraw US forces from hostilities with Iran.
Seven Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the measure.
- Why it matters: The vote does not automatically end the war, but it shows an increase in Republicans willing to challenge Trump over his war powers.
Seven Republicans Break With Trump Over Iran War Powers
The House voted to approve a measure that would require President Donald Trump to end his war with Iran, offering a potent political rebuke of the administration’s handling of the war just weeks before the midterms. https://t.co/5p1u8Y2RRv https://t.co/O4cZqoy7H3
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 16, 2026
Official records show that 213 Democrats and seven Republicans supported the resolution, while 203 Republicans voted against it.
The figure represents an increase from the four Republicans who, according to CNN, had supported each of the two previous resolutions on the war.
Among the new defections were Zach Nunn and Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa, and Nancy Mace of South Carolina. Nunn and Miller-Meeks had previously voted against a similar measure.
- The difference: The Republican bloc favoring limits on military operations grew from four to seven members, although it remains a small minority within the party.
Nunn, an Air Force veteran, argued that Congress must assume its constitutional responsibility and prevent the US from becoming trapped in «another endless war,» according to CNN.
The Resolution Faces a Significant Hurdle
The measure, H.Con.Res. 93, invokes the War Powers Resolution and directs the withdrawal of US forces from hostilities with Iran.
However, the House vote does not mean military operations will automatically end. Previous congressional attempts have also failed to stop the conflict.
Trump, according to CNN, has publicly criticized Republicans who voted against his position on Iran, increasing the internal political cost of those votes.
- The hurdle: To produce a binding change, the process still faces obstacles in the Senate and opposition from the White House.
Iran War and Fuel Prices Increase Political Pressure
The vote comes ahead of the midterm elections and as a portion of the public expresses disapproval of the administration’s military decisions.
A CNN poll conducted from July 23 to 27 found that 67% of adults surveyed believed Trump’s decisions on military action in Iran had hurt the US. The survey had a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.
The economic impact also enters the debate. The Energy Information Administration put the national diesel price at $6.285 per gallon for the week of September 14.
- The fact: The EIA projects that diesel will average $5.55 per gallon during the fourth quarter of 2026.
Senate Is the Next Front in Trump Iran War Powers Fight
The dispute over war powers will continue in the Senate, where Democrats have repeatedly pushed resolutions to limit military operations in Iran.
Recent attempts have fallen just short: one resolution was blocked 49-50 on July 30, after other close votes.
- What’s next: The Senate has another resolution on hostilities with Iran pending. The agreed-upon calendar calls for its consideration by October 2 at the latest.
The outcome of the House vote shows that Republican’s support for Trump and the Iran war has decreased, but it does not yet establish whether there is sufficient support in both chambers to impose new limits on Trump’s military strategy.
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SOURCE: Seth Moulton / CNN / FOX News