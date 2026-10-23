Trump claims he has the right to seek a third presidential term.

He falsely claims to have won three presidential elections.

The U.S. Constitution prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice.

Can Trump run for a third term? President Donald Trump claimed that he has the right to seek the presidency again, insisting that he was the victim of alleged election fraud in 2020, when he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

During a campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, Trump once again questioned the results of the 2020 election and falsely claimed that he had won three presidential elections.

«They cheated us in the second one, because I won three times, so I think I have the right to run again,» Trump said, according to an EFE report published October 22.

Can Donald Trump Run for President Again?

Although Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of running for another presidential term, the U.S. Constitution explicitly limits how many times a person can be elected president.

The 22nd Amendment prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice, a restriction that prevents Trump from winning a third presidential election under the current Constitution.

Trump won the presidential elections in 2016 and 2024 but lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, who took office in January 2021.

Nevertheless, Trump has repeatedly floated the possibility of returning to the White House for another term, sometimes presenting the idea in a joking manner.