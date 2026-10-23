Trump Claims He Has the Right to Run for a Third Term, Citing 2020 Election «Fraud»
Posted on 10/23/26 at 16:00
- Trump claims he has the right to seek a third presidential term.
- He falsely claims to have won three presidential elections.
- The U.S. Constitution prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice.
Can Trump run for a third term? President Donald Trump claimed that he has the right to seek the presidency again, insisting that he was the victim of alleged election fraud in 2020, when he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
During a campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, Trump once again questioned the results of the 2020 election and falsely claimed that he had won three presidential elections.
«They cheated us in the second one, because I won three times, so I think I have the right to run again,» Trump said, according to an EFE report published October 22.
Can Donald Trump Run for President Again?
Although Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of running for another presidential term, the U.S. Constitution explicitly limits how many times a person can be elected president.
The 22nd Amendment prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice, a restriction that prevents Trump from winning a third presidential election under the current Constitution.
Trump won the presidential elections in 2016 and 2024 but lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, who took office in January 2021.
Nevertheless, Trump has repeatedly floated the possibility of returning to the White House for another term, sometimes presenting the idea in a joking manner.
Trump Repeats False Claims About 2020 Election Fraud
Since losing to Biden, Trump has repeatedly alleged that widespread irregularities affected the 2020 presidential election and prevented him from securing a second consecutive term.
However, legal challenges filed after the election failed to establish widespread fraud that could have changed the outcome.
In July 2026, Trump again questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 results during a televised address in which he discussed newly declassified intelligence documents related to U.S. election security.
The president claimed that the documents exposed vulnerabilities in election systems and raised concerns about possible foreign interference.
However, fact-checking organizations, including FactCheck.org, concluded that the materials did not demonstrate widespread election fraud or manipulation capable of altering the 2020 presidential results.
Why Is Trump Talking About a Third Term Ahead of the Midterms?
Trump’s latest remarks come less than two weeks before the November 3, 2026, midterm elections.
In those elections, Republicans are seeking to maintain control of Congress, while Trump has increased his campaign appearances to support the party’s candidates.
The president has held rallies in North Carolina and Iowa, urging Republican supporters to turn out and vote in the midterm elections.
Additional campaign appearances are scheduled in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Texas as Trump continues efforts to mobilize Republican voters.
His latest comments about a possible third presidential bid follow similar statements he has made throughout his second term in the White House.
For now, the constitutional prohibition remains in effect, regardless of Trump’s claims about the 2020 election results.