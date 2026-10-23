Decision Desk HQ election forecasts give Democrats an edge in the battle for both chambers.

Republicans face a historical trend of midterm losses for the president’s party.

Trump is intensifying his campaign efforts ahead of the November elections.

The 2026 midterm elections could reshape control of Congress. With fewer than two weeks remaining before the November 3 elections, President Donald Trump faces a challenging political environment as Republicans work to defend their narrow congressional majorities.

Election forecasting models currently assign Democrats a greater chance of winning control of both chambers, while historical data show that the president’s party typically loses seats in midterm elections.

According to an analysis by EFE journalist Eduard Ribas i Admetlla, Trump has stepped up his campaign rallies to mobilize Republican voters and help his party maintain control of Congress.

2026 Midterm Elections: Forecasts Show Challenges for Republicans

According to Decision Desk HQ’s October 22 forecast, Democrats have a 78% modeled probability of winning the House of Representatives and a 57% probability of gaining control of the Senate.

These figures represent estimated probabilities of controlling each chamber, not voter support percentages or guaranteed election outcomes. The political environment has been shaped by concerns over inflation, gasoline prices, and the war in Iran.

Trump remains a prominent figure in Republican campaign efforts, urging his supporters to turn out for the midterm elections even though his own name will not appear on the ballot.