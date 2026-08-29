Tropical Storm Dolly Collapses, but Caribbean Islands Face Heavy Rain Threat

Tropical Storm Dolly dissipates

Rains threaten the Caribbean

Regeneration is still possible

Tropical Storm Dolly had a short life in the Atlantic: just 24 hours after reaching that category, it disintegrated on Friday.

The system, the fourth named cyclone of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, encountered unfavorable atmospheric conditions to maintain its organization.

Additionally, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported in its latest advisory that Dolly ceased to be a tropical storm and became an open tropical wave.

However, its disappearance as a cyclone does not completely eliminate the risk: the associated humidity could cause heavy rains in several Caribbean islands over the next few days.

El Niño weakens Dolly in the Atlantic

The weakening of Dolly occurs as El Niño gains influence over the atmospheric conditions that can determine how a hurricane season evolves in the Atlantic.

This climate phenomenon tends to favor increased wind shear in the Atlantic basin, a condition capable of making it difficult for tropical cyclones to maintain their organized circulation.