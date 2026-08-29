Canada’s Tourism Collapse Costs New York Millions as Trade War Escalates
Posted on08/29/26 at 02:00
- Trade war with Canada
- New York reports losses
- Canadian tourism plummets
New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a stern warning on Friday about the economic consequences of the escalating trade war between the United States and Canada on her state.
The Democrat pointed out that tariffs are increasing costs for consumers, farmers, businesses, and local governments, while businesses near the border are facing a reduction in Canadian visitors.
According to Hochul, New York has received around three million fewer visits from Canada compared to last year, a decline that is especially sensitive for communities in the northern part of the state.
The governor described deepening the trade confrontation with Canada as «absolutely outrageous» while other international conflicts are also putting pressure on supply chains.
New York feels the impact of tariffs on Canada
The economy of northern New York has close ties with its neighbor, so any disruption to trade can quickly spread from factories to businesses and consumers.
«The manufacturing industry in the northern part of the state depends on Canadian businesses, Canadian steel, Canadian aluminum. And our wineries are suffering,» Hochul said during an interview on «Morning Joe».
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The governor assured that owners of wineries and hotels have told her that Canadian visitors have reduced their travel, directly affecting establishments that depend on that tourist flow.
«Canadians simply stopped coming,» Hochul said, adding that tourism has decreased in small towns in the north and warning about the deterioration of the bilateral relationship.
Canada to respond with tariffs of up to 50%
The dispute began to intensify after Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian products in February 2025, while the energy sector was initially subject to a 10% rate.
After the failure of new negotiations this month, Washington moved forward with tariffs of up to 50% on certain Canadian products, deepening a confrontation between two highly integrated economies.
Canada responded with measures that will take effect on September 8 and will affect US products worth approximately 27.6 billion Canadian dollars, equivalent to around $20 billion US dollars.
For New York, the problem is especially close: «This has to stop,» Hochul said, warning that higher costs will ultimately affect local governments, farmers, companies, and families.
Hochul warns of political consequences for Trump
The governor also took the dispute to the electoral terrain and assured that Trump’s trade policy could become a problem for Republicans in the November midterm elections.
«They are also making a grave political mistake, because people are going to rebel against this,» Hochul said, considering that rebuilding the relationship with Canada could take a long time.
The Democrat confirmed that she spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, although she did not reveal details about the conversation or possible measures to reduce the economic impact on New York.
The bilateral tension added another element this week after Trump signed an order to change the name of Lake Ontario, shared by New York and Canada, to «Lake America», in the midst of the trade escalation, reported ‘EFE’, ‘Infobae’, and ‘Yahoo’.