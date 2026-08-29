Canada’s Tourism Collapse Costs New York Millions as Trade War Escalates

Trade war with Canada

New York reports losses

Canadian tourism plummets

New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a stern warning on Friday about the economic consequences of the escalating trade war between the United States and Canada on her state.

The Democrat pointed out that tariffs are increasing costs for consumers, farmers, businesses, and local governments, while businesses near the border are facing a reduction in Canadian visitors.

According to Hochul, New York has received around three million fewer visits from Canada compared to last year, a decline that is especially sensitive for communities in the northern part of the state.

The governor described deepening the trade confrontation with Canada as «absolutely outrageous» while other international conflicts are also putting pressure on supply chains.

New York feels the impact of tariffs on Canada

The economy of northern New York has close ties with its neighbor, so any disruption to trade can quickly spread from factories to businesses and consumers.

«The manufacturing industry in the northern part of the state depends on Canadian businesses, Canadian steel, Canadian aluminum. And our wineries are suffering,» Hochul said during an interview on «Morning Joe».