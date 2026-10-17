Trump freezes new Russian sanctions.

Prior restrictions remain in effect.

Diesel deal sparks bipartisan criticism.

Donald Trump suspended the implementation of significant sanctions against Russia approved by Congress on October 16, less than a month after signing them into law.

The White House cited «national interest» to justify a decision that pits two priorities against each other: containing energy prices and economically pressuring Moscow.

The legislation, signed on September 18, aims to restrict resources supporting the war against Ukraine and is named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

Although the move contradicts the goal of tightening restrictions, the law itself allows for presidential exemptions through certification and a report to Congress.

Which Sanctions Are Suspended and Which Remain in Effect

Trump suspends sanctions against Russia in a move to get Putin’s help in lowering energy prices before the elections. The Republican justifies the measure as in the «national interest» of the United States

https://t.co/8JAyss53fj — EL PAÍS (@el_pais) October 17, 2026



The exemption covers provisions against individuals and entities related to the Russian government, as well as trade, financial, and tariff restrictions outlined in the new package.

It also includes measures targeting certain countries that buy Russian hydrocarbons, a tool designed to increase the international cost of maintaining those exchanges.