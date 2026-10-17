Trump Suspends Russian Sanctions He Signed: Diesel Deal Sparks Dispute
Posted on 10/17/26 at 17:16
- Trump freezes new Russian sanctions.
- Prior restrictions remain in effect.
- Diesel deal sparks bipartisan criticism.
Donald Trump suspended the implementation of significant sanctions against Russia approved by Congress on October 16, less than a month after signing them into law.
The White House cited «national interest» to justify a decision that pits two priorities against each other: containing energy prices and economically pressuring Moscow.
The legislation, signed on September 18, aims to restrict resources supporting the war against Ukraine and is named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham.
Although the move contradicts the goal of tightening restrictions, the law itself allows for presidential exemptions through certification and a report to Congress.
Which Sanctions Are Suspended and Which Remain in Effect
Trump suspends sanctions against Russia in a move to get Putin’s help in lowering energy prices before the elections. The Republican justifies the measure as in the «national interest» of the United States
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— EL PAÍS (@el_pais) October 17, 2026
The exemption covers provisions against individuals and entities related to the Russian government, as well as trade, financial, and tariff restrictions outlined in the new package.
It also includes measures targeting certain countries that buy Russian hydrocarbons, a tool designed to increase the international cost of maintaining those exchanges.
Sanctions established through previous executive orders remain in effect. Therefore, the decision does not equate to a general reopening of U.S. trade with Russia.
The suspension has no fixed expiration date: it will continue until Trump or the Secretary of State, with the corresponding consultations, decide to modify it.
The Diesel Deal with Putin Explains the Energy Context
The decision comes after the agreement announced by Trump on October 9 with Vladimir Putin to incorporate Russian diesel into international markets.
According to the presidential announcement, Russia will initially supply over 300,000 tons of fuel, with additional deliveries subject to the capacity of its refineries.
The Treasury Department issued an authorization for operations with Russian diesel, including its importation into the United States, which is valid until April 7, 2027.
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The Administration presents the supply as a way to alleviate fuel costs, especially for activities like goods transportation and agricultural production.
Congress Questions Relief for Russia and Its Impact on Ukraine
Republican and Democratic lawmakers question whether facilitating Russian fuel sales undermines the economic pressure Washington seeks to exert on the Kremlin.
Their objections include the compatibility of the energy agreement with U.S. prohibitions and the risk that the revenue could contribute to financing the war.
For Hispanic families and small businesses, the point of interest will be whether the additional supply produces verifiable savings in fuel and transportation.
However, allowing commercial operations does not guarantee an immediate reduction in gas prices at service stations.