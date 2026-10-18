The election for Florida governor will be decided on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, and the seat is open: Governor Ron DeSantis cannot seek another term after eight years in office. Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat David Jolly are competing after the primaries on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. In Florida, the governor and lieutenant governor are elected on a single ticket.

Why it matters

According to the Pew Research Center (September 10, 2026), Hispanics make up 22.6% of Florida’s eligible voters. Another Pew analysis (January 10, 2024) ranks the state third in the number of eligible Latino voters, 3.5 million, after California and Texas. ClickOrlando (October 14, 2026) describes them as about one in four voters in the electorate and notes that both parties are vying for them, with clashes over the economy and immigration enforcement. Estimates vary depending on the source and what each measures.

In the NBC 6/Telemundo poll conducted by Mason-Dixon, property taxes were the third most important issue among Hispanics (13%) and immigration enforcement, the fourth (12%). These are pocketbook and family issues: housing costs, home insurance, and immigration status.

Meet the candidates and their proposals

Byron Donalds (Republican) was elected in 2020 and has represented Congressional District 19 since January 2021. On August 25, 2026, he named state Senator Bryan Avila of Hialeah as his running mate. According to AP/PBS (August 19, 2026), he has promised tax cuts, insurance regulation reform to lower consumer costs, and more price transparency in healthcare providers.

Regarding data centers, according to News4JAX (October 5, 2026), he says the decision belongs to local governments and offers two guarantees: that utility bills will not increase as a result and that freshwater will be protected. His campaign released ads on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, highlighting endorsements from DeSantis and President Donald Trump. On Thursday, October 15, 2026, he said his campaign has spoken with Hispanic groups, black voters, religious groups, and Jewish voters. In the reviewed sources, no detailed stance from him on immigration is found.

David Jolly (Democrat) was a federal representative for Florida’s 13th District from 2014 to 2017, as a Republican. He later became a critic of Trump and a political commentator, and left the Republican Party in September 2018. His running mate is Gwen Graham. According to WFLA (October 15, 2026), he believes the reaction to current immigration enforcement levels will sway more voters toward Democrats, and asserts that Republicans have shifted from border security to cruelty. This is a political assessment, not a detailed plan.

That day, he opened «Casa Jolly,» a Hispanic outreach office, in Tampa. According to WWSB (October 3, 2026), he focuses much of his message on public education: he calls for increased investment and a review of how the state uses tourist taxes to ensure more money reaches schools. Regarding data centers, according to News4JAX (October 5, 2026), he says he would impose a moratorium on large-scale data centers on his first day in office.