The Best of This Week: Ozuna Changes the Tone of Heartbreak as Thalía Revives a Latin Classic

Ozuna returns to the trap

Thalía revives a classic

Dome releases her first album

Latin music debuts a particularly diverse week: Ozuna returns to trap, Kapo bets on afrobeat, and Grupo Firme recovers northern romanticism.

Thalía and Luck Ra also surprise by transforming a classic of Spanish pop, while new projects expand the map of Latin releases.

Dome, formerly known as Domelipa, takes another step away from social media with her first album and collaborations with international artists.

SFDK, Hanzel La H, and Myke Towers complete a lineup where rap, reggaeton, cuarteto, Mexican music, and Afro-Caribbean sounds coexist.

The Best Latin Music Releases of This Week

Ozuna released “Más de tres,” a song about a relationship marked by a third person, emotional distance, and the inevitable blocking on social media.

The release continues an active phase for the Puerto Rican after “ZIZI”, alongside Omar Courtz, and “Mi yo de antes”.

The artist surpasses 53 million monthly listeners on Spotify and maintains an international presence with his Latin Grammy nomination.

His song “Una aventura” competes for best reggaeton performance, while “Más de tres” recovers the urban sound associated with part of his early successes.