The Best of This Week: Ozuna Changes the Tone of Heartbreak as Thalía Revives a Latin Classic
Posted on09/26/26 at 22:01
- Ozuna returns to the trap
- Thalía revives a classic
- Dome releases her first album
Latin music debuts a particularly diverse week: Ozuna returns to trap, Kapo bets on afrobeat, and Grupo Firme recovers northern romanticism.
Thalía and Luck Ra also surprise by transforming a classic of Spanish pop, while new projects expand the map of Latin releases.
Dome, formerly known as Domelipa, takes another step away from social media with her first album and collaborations with international artists.
SFDK, Hanzel La H, and Myke Towers complete a lineup where rap, reggaeton, cuarteto, Mexican music, and Afro-Caribbean sounds coexist.
The Best Latin Music Releases of This Week
Ozuna released “Más de tres,” a song about a relationship marked by a third person, emotional distance, and the inevitable blocking on social media.
The release continues an active phase for the Puerto Rican after “ZIZI”, alongside Omar Courtz, and “Mi yo de antes”.
The artist surpasses 53 million monthly listeners on Spotify and maintains an international presence with his Latin Grammy nomination.
His song “Una aventura” competes for best reggaeton performance, while “Más de tres” recovers the urban sound associated with part of his early successes.
- Why it matters: Ozuna recovers trap.
- The fact: Surpasses 53 million monthly listeners.
- The process: Expands his musical phase.
- What can they do? Listen to the new releases.
Kapo and Grupo Firme Explore Other Forms of Romance
Kapo presents “PLAYA FRÍA,” an Afrobeat centered on accepting a breakup and moving forward after a relationship has ended.
The Colombian consolidated his international presence with “Ohnana” and “Uwaie”, songs that drove the so-called “afrolov” in 2024.
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Grupo Firme and Herencia de Grandes take another path with “Amor de antes”, a northern ballad inspired by traditional forms of conquest.
Handwritten flowers and letters star in a song released while Grupo Firme develops its first tour of Spain.
Thalía Transforms a Classic with Luck Ra
Thalía and Luck Ra brought “¿A quién le importa?” to the cuarteto cordobés, an Argentine genre characterized by its fast and danceable rhythms.
The song was originally recorded by Alaska and Dinarama in 1986, and Thalía later popularized her own version in 2002.
Luck Ra had already experimented with Latin classics by reinterpreting “Un siglo sin ti” with Chayanne and “Suavemente” with Elvis Crespo.
Now, the collaboration connects different generations through a recognizable song that changes its sound once again without abandoning its message of personal independence.
Dome Debuts While SFDK Prepares New Album
Domelipa formally begins another phase as Dome with “La del arroba”, her first album, and a direct bet to consolidate herself as a singer.
The project brings together 14 songs whose titles use the at symbol, a visual reference to the digital universe where she rose to popularity.
Ozuna, Omar Montes, Corina Smith, and Bolela appear among her collaborators, reinforcing the leap from digital creator to her own music career.
SFDK released “Deuda moral”, while Hanzel La H and Myke Towers launched “Secretos”, completing a week marked by genre and generational crossovers.
Source: Efe.