Heavy Rain Threatens the Southeast: 4 Cities at Higher Risk

Florida faces heavy rain

Four cities under threat

Up to five inches possible

Torrential rains and thunderstorms will continue to hit the Southeast United States over the weekend, increasing the risk of sudden flooding in several areas.

Saturday is expected to see the most intense precipitation along the Gulf Coast and central Florida, as tropical humidity continues to fuel storms capable of dumping large amounts of water.

Raleigh, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Tampa are among the cities that should closely monitor conditions, according to the FOX Forecast Center’s forecast.

The episode has already begun to have an impact: heavy storms on Friday caused temporary ground stoppages at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Rain and Flooding Threaten the Southeast US

🌧️ SOGGY SOUTH: The Southeast and Gulf Coast are expected to see downpours for most of the weekend, with some of the highest rainfall totals over Florida on Saturday. A level 1 out of 4 flash flood threat is in effect through the weekend, with cities like Tampa and New Orleans in… pic.twitter.com/G8jOT9mGnC — FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 11, 2026

A high-pressure system over the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic is helping transport abundant moisture from the Atlantic towards the Southeast.