Heavy Rain Threatens the Southeast: 4 Cities at Higher Risk
Posted on09/11/26 at 14:30
- Florida faces heavy rain
- Four cities under threat
- Up to five inches possible
Torrential rains and thunderstorms will continue to hit the Southeast United States over the weekend, increasing the risk of sudden flooding in several areas.
Saturday is expected to see the most intense precipitation along the Gulf Coast and central Florida, as tropical humidity continues to fuel storms capable of dumping large amounts of water.
Raleigh, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Tampa are among the cities that should closely monitor conditions, according to the FOX Forecast Center’s forecast.
The episode has already begun to have an impact: heavy storms on Friday caused temporary ground stoppages at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Rain and Flooding Threaten the Southeast US
🌧️ SOGGY SOUTH: The Southeast and Gulf Coast are expected to see downpours for most of the weekend, with some of the highest rainfall totals over Florida on Saturday. A level 1 out of 4 flash flood threat is in effect through the weekend, with cities like Tampa and New Orleans in… pic.twitter.com/G8jOT9mGnC
— FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 11, 2026
A high-pressure system over the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic is helping transport abundant moisture from the Atlantic towards the Southeast.
This humidity, combined with daytime heating, creates favorable conditions for storms that can bring heavy rain and isolated flash flooding.
On Saturday, the threat could cover a slightly smaller area of the Southeast but intensify over Florida, where some communities could receive several inches of rain.
In low-lying cities like Tampa and New Orleans, accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are expected, although isolated areas could reach 3 to 5 inches by Sunday.
Tampa and New Orleans Could Receive More Rain
[4:35 PM] A Flood Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening for our eastern counties. Scattered storms w/ locally heavy downpours are expected. With the ground already saturated from recent rainfall, rapid runoff could lead to localized flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/rzlhpX7KDx
— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 11, 2026
The forecasted amounts are particularly relevant in urban areas where water can accumulate quickly in streets, underpasses, and areas with drainage problems.
In other parts of the Southeast, accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible by Sunday, according to estimates cited by the FOX Forecast Center.
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Although the rain poses an immediate threat of flooding, it could also bring much-needed relief to areas that have remained dry for months.
Florida is a clear example. About 66% of the state remains under some level of drought, though conditions have improved significantly since spring.
Rain Could Also Alleviate Drought in Florida
SUPER SOAKER☔️: Florida faces a long weekend of rain, with a flash flood threat on Saturday. Video from Fort Myers on Thursday showed some of the intense afternoon downpours, giving a preview for the weekend ahead. pic.twitter.com/cqrcvdJURr
— FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 11, 2026
During the spring, 100% of Florida experienced some level of drought, so the precipitation this weekend could help reduce part of the humidity deficit.
However, receiving necessary rain in a drought-affected state does not eliminate the danger of excessive accumulation over short periods, especially in urbanized or low-lying areas.
Residents of affected areas should follow local weather alerts, check conditions before driving, and avoid crossing streets or roads covered with water.
Those with flights to or from airports in the Southeast should also check their itinerary before leaving, as thunderstorms can cause delays and new operational disruptions.
Sources: Fox Weather,