Tariffs Hit Consumers: School Supplies Cost Up to $147 More This Year

Trade tariffs are starting to take a toll on everyday American expenses, just as the dispute between the US and Canada threatens to drive up new costs.

A basket of common back-to-school items accumulates around $147.60 in tariff charges, according to calculations by the National Taxpayers Union (NTU).

Why it matters: Tariffs can lead to higher prices and disproportionately affect low-income families, who allocate a larger proportion of their budget to basic needs.

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Bryan Riley, director of NTU’s Free Trade Initiative, explained to The Center Square that virtually all products feel some effect from the tariffs.

However, the impact varies significantly depending on the item and how much the US relies on imports to supply its market.

According to NTU, tariffs add around $18.80 to athletic shoes, $4.90 to calculators, $5.13 to clothing, and $0.85 to notebooks.

The organization estimates that tariffs could represent approximately $200 billion annually for Americans.

Riley warned that small increases may seem insignificant individually, but they add up when a family buys numerous products.