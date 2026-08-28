Dollar Nears 17 Pesos in Mexico as It Rises in Colombia and the Dominican Republic

The dollar is seeing slight movements in Mexico this Friday, August 28, while remaining below 17 pesos, according to data provided by Banxico.

In Colombia, the US currency has risen again, while in the Dominican Republic, it has also increased in value compared to the previous day.

Dollar Exchange Rate in Mexico, Colombia, and Dominican Republic Today, Friday

According to Banxico, the dollar is trading at 16.9712 Mexican pesos this Friday, compared to 16.966 pesos registered the previous day.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar is bought at $16.65 and sold at $17.22.

In Banco Azteca, the exchange rate is $16.45 to buy and $17.74 to sell.

In this way, the dollar continues to move near the 17-peso barrier, although the price paid by consumers can exceed that level depending on the bank or establishment.

Dollar Continues to Rise in Colombia

According to the Banco de la República, the exchange rate is at 3,144.396 Colombian pesos, compared to $3,118.289 pesos reported on Thursday.