Dollar Rises Above 17 Pesos in Mexico as Colombia Climb Continues

The dollar began this Monday, August 31, with an increase in Mexico and returned to being above 17 pesos, according to data provided by Banxico.

In Colombia, the US currency maintained its upward trend, while in the Dominican Republic the exchange rate showed stability compared to the previous day.

Why it matters: A more expensive dollar can increase the cost of imported products and purchases in US dollars, although it can also benefit those who receive remittances in dollars.

This is how the dollar starts the week in Mexico, Colombia, and the DR

According to Banxico, the dollar is located this Monday at 17.0427 Mexican pesos, compared to the 16.9712 pesos registered on Friday.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar is bought at $16.72 and sold at $17.28.

In Banco Azteca, the exchange rate is $16.85 for purchase and $17.79 for sale.

In this way, Banxico’s reference returns to surpass the barrier of 17 pesos, while the sale price for consumers can approach $18 depending on the establishment.

The dollar maintains its rise in Colombia