New York to Build 53 Affordable Homes on Long Island: See Who’s Eligible
Posted on08/28/26 at 08:15
New York will begin construction on 53 affordable homes on Long Island, aimed at households with incomes of up to 80% of the area’s median income.
The Perry & Main project will invest $38 million in Port Jefferson, Suffolk County, where housing demand is high: another complex by the same developer has a waitlist of over 800 families.
Why it matters: The new homes will expand options for families and workers looking to stay on Long Island, although the 53 units represent a limited supply compared to existing demand.
Who Can Access the New Apartments in New York?
Perry & Main will have 33 one-bedroom apartments and 20 two-bedroom apartments, available to households with incomes of up to 80% of the area’s median income.
- Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement does not specify the dollar amount of the income limit or indicate that the application period has begun. No opening date for the complex has been announced yet.
- Five homes will be reserved for people with developmental disabilities and will have support services. Veterans will receive preference for five other units.
Additionally, six apartments will be adapted for people with mobility disabilities and two for residents with sensory disabilities.
The Long Island Location Could Facilitate Access to Employment
The complex will be a block away from the Port Jefferson station of the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), a feature that could reduce car dependence for some residents.
- The connection will allow for travel to job opportunities on Long Island and in New York City.
The project will also replace two vacant properties with a three-story building that will incorporate about 300 square feet of commercial space, as part of the area’s revitalization.
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How Will Kathy Hochul Fund the $38 Million for Affordable Housing in New York?
The investment will combine public and private resources: Federal and state low-income housing tax credits will generate over $18 million, while the state’s HCR program will provide nearly $7 million in subsidies.
Governor Hochul’s FY27 Budget builds upon the record-breaking housing progress she has spearheaded throughout her administration.
One transformative aspect of the Budget is the Housing Acceleration Fund – $250 million to speed up construction of thousands more affordable homes,… pic.twitter.com/AQ6mheJOre
— NYS HCR (@NYSHCR) August 26, 2026
Empire State Development will contribute another $5 million through two state programs.
- Perry & Main is part of New York’s $25 billion housing plan, which aims to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes. According to the state, more than 87,000 have already been created or preserved.
Those interested should be on the lookout for upcoming official announcements regarding dates, income limits in dollars, and the application process, as those details have not been published yet.