New York will begin construction on 53 affordable homes on Long Island, aimed at households with incomes of up to 80% of the area’s median income.

The Perry & Main project will invest $38 million in Port Jefferson, Suffolk County, where housing demand is high: another complex by the same developer has a waitlist of over 800 families.

Why it matters: The new homes will expand options for families and workers looking to stay on Long Island, although the 53 units represent a limited supply compared to existing demand.

Who Can Access the New Apartments in New York?

Perry & Main will have 33 one-bedroom apartments and 20 two-bedroom apartments, available to households with incomes of up to 80% of the area’s median income.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement does not specify the dollar amount of the income limit or indicate that the application period has begun. No opening date for the complex has been announced yet.

Five homes will be reserved for people with developmental disabilities and will have support services. Veterans will receive preference for five other units.

Additionally, six apartments will be adapted for people with mobility disabilities and two for residents with sensory disabilities.

The Long Island Location Could Facilitate Access to Employment