2 Social Security Payments Arrive in Early September: Who Qualifies?
Posted on08/30/26 at 03:00
The first week of September will begin with two important dates for Social Security beneficiaries: scheduled payments on Tuesday, September 1, and Thursday, September 3.
- However, this does not mean that everyone will receive two checks. The SSA’s official calendar shows that the deposits correspond to different groups of beneficiaries, although some people may receive both.
Why it matters: Those who receive SSI and Social Security at the same time may have two deposits in just three days: one on September 1 and another on September 3.
Who Gets Social Security on September 1?
The first payment of the month will arrive on Tuesday, September 1, and corresponds to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries.
This program provides monthly payments to people who meet certain income and resource requirements.
The SSA’s calendar specifically identifies September 1 as the SSI payment date.
Retirees Receiving SSI Get Second Payment on September 3
Thursday, September 3, will be the turn for those who began receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997.
It is also a key date for those who receive SSI and Social Security simultaneously. In these cases, the SSA establishes that SSI is paid on the 1st and Social Security on the 3rd.
This means that some households could register two deposits during the first week, but the money corresponds to two different benefits rather than an additional check approved for September.
It’s Not a Bonus or Extra Payment
The two checks do not represent a stimulus, extraordinary increase, or additional money approved by the Government.
- This is about regular payments established in the SSA’s calendar, a fundamental difference to avoid beneficiaries interpreting the two dates as an extra benefit.
For those who receive both programs, the amounts may also be different because SSI and Social Security use different rules to determine benefits.
How Much Can Retirees Receive in September?
SSI can reach up to $994 per person per month and $1,491 per month for an eligible couple in 2026.
In Social Security, the amount depends on the work history and retirement age. The maximum benefit at full retirement age is $4,152 per month, although most beneficiaries receive a lower amount.
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When Do Other Social Security Beneficiaries Get Paid?
For most retirees and other beneficiaries, the payment will continue to depend on their birthdate.
- Those born from January 1 to 10 will receive payment on Wednesday, September 9.
- Those born from January 11 to 20 will receive their deposit on September 16.
- Those born from January 21 to 31 will receive payment on September 23.
Therefore, receiving two deposits at the beginning of September does not apply to all Social Security beneficiaries. The situation particularly affects those who receive SSI along with Social Security benefits.
If the money does not appear on the expected date, the SSA recommends waiting three additional days for the mail before contacting the agency.