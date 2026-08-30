2 Social Security Payments Arrive in Early September: Who Qualifies?

The first week of September will begin with two important dates for Social Security beneficiaries: scheduled payments on Tuesday, September 1, and Thursday, September 3.

However, this does not mean that everyone will receive two checks. The SSA’s official calendar shows that the deposits correspond to different groups of beneficiaries, although some people may receive both.

Why it matters: Those who receive SSI and Social Security at the same time may have two deposits in just three days: one on September 1 and another on September 3.

Who Gets Social Security on September 1?

The first payment of the month will arrive on Tuesday, September 1, and corresponds to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries.

This program provides monthly payments to people who meet certain income and resource requirements.

The SSA’s calendar specifically identifies September 1 as the SSI payment date.

Retirees Receiving SSI Get Second Payment on September 3