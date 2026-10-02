Medicare 2027: Open Enrollment Starts October 15, with Lower Medicare Advantage Premiums Projected

If you have Medicare, mark these dates: open enrollment for 2027 runs from Thursday, October 15, to Monday, December 7, 2026. During these nearly eight weeks, you can review your coverage, compare it with other plans, and switch if it’s beneficial to you.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) projects that the average monthly premium for Medicare Advantage plans will decrease from $14.37 in 2026 to $12.00 in 2027, a 16.5% drop.

Why it matters: the costs and benefits of plans change every year. A plan that was suitable for you in 2026 may cost more or cover fewer medications in 2027.

What’s changing in premiums for 2027?

According to the projections CMS released on September 28:

Medicare Advantage (Part C): average monthly premium of $12.00 in 2027, compared to $14.37 in 2026.

average monthly premium of $12.00 in 2027, compared to $14.37 in 2026. Medications within Medicare Advantage: the portion of the premium corresponding to medications would decrease from $11.32 to $7 per month, a 38% reduction.

the portion of the premium corresponding to medications would decrease from $11.32 to $7 per month, a 38% reduction. Stand-alone prescription drug plans (Part D): the average premium would increase by less than $1, from $35.09 to $36 per month.

CMS also indicates that 88% of non-low-income beneficiaries will have access to a basic Part D plan for $10.30 or less per month, and 93% to an enhanced plan for less than $6.

Note: these are averages. What you pay depends on the plan, the county where you live, and the medications you take.

How many plans will be available?