Canada Strikes Back: Tariffs of Up to 50% Hit 700 U.S. Products

Canada’s trade retaliation against the United States will take effect on September 8 and affect approximately 700 products.

The affected imports are estimated to represent about US$20 billion annually. Canada officially values them at C$27.6 billion.

Why it matters: More expensive US products in Canada could lose buyers, hurting sales for American farmers, fishermen, manufacturers and other exporters.

These US Products Will Face Tariffs of Up to 50%

The tariffs are not limited to steel and other industrial goods. The list includes many products consumers commonly find in stores.

According to US News, toilet paper will face a 25% tariff, while some types of facial tissues will be subject to rates of up to 50%.

Notebooks, notepads, folders, binders and other school and office supplies will also be affected, with some facing tariffs of 50%.

US seafood will not escape either: Trout, tuna, sardines, salmon and lobster, among other fresh or refrigerated products, will face a 25% tariff.