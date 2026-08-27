Canada Strikes Back: Tariffs of Up to 50% Hit 700 U.S. Products
Posted on08/27/26 at 12:31
Canada’s trade retaliation against the United States will take effect on September 8 and affect approximately 700 products.
The affected imports are estimated to represent about US$20 billion annually. Canada officially values them at C$27.6 billion.
- Why it matters: More expensive US products in Canada could lose buyers, hurting sales for American farmers, fishermen, manufacturers and other exporters.
These US Products Will Face Tariffs of Up to 50%
The tariffs are not limited to steel and other industrial goods. The list includes many products consumers commonly find in stores.
According to US News, toilet paper will face a 25% tariff, while some types of facial tissues will be subject to rates of up to 50%.
Notebooks, notepads, folders, binders and other school and office supplies will also be affected, with some facing tariffs of 50%.
US seafood will not escape either: Trout, tuna, sardines, salmon and lobster, among other fresh or refrigerated products, will face a 25% tariff.
Dairy is another major sector:
- Some milk and cream products will face 50% tariffs, while many cheeses will be subject to 25% duties.
- These include Brie, Gouda, provolone, mozzarella, Gruyère, Havarti, Parmesan and Romano.
Canada Tariffs on US Products Also Hit Furniture and Appliances
The retaliation directly affects household goods. Many US-made wooden and metal furniture products will face a 50% tariff.
The list includes desks, cabinets, beds, dressers, sofas, recliners, mattresses and various types of outdoor furniture.
- Household refrigerators and freezers will face 25% tariffs, as will washing machines, dryers and certain kitchen appliances.
- Stoves, ranges and grills are also included. Air conditioners will generally face rates ranging from 15% to 25%, depending on the category.
How Do the Tariffs Affect the United States?
US consumers do not directly pay these tariffs. They are duties imposed by Canada on certain US products when they enter the Canadian market.
The problem for American companies arises if Canadian importers and consumers decide to replace those products with domestic alternatives or goods from other countries.
- A drop in demand could mean lower sales for US farmers, manufacturers, fishermen and exporters, along with possible production cuts.
- A significant decline in exports could also increase pressure on certain jobs tied to those industries.
🇺🇸🇨🇦 @realDonaldTrump prepares new measures against Canada after @MarkJCarney’s response
👉🏼 The trade conflict between the US and Canada escalates again after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced «dollar-for-dollar» tariff retaliation… pic.twitter.com/AULanW6lh5
— SDP Noticias (@sdpnoticias) August 26, 2026
Canada Responds to US Tariffs Starting September 8
The measure comes in response to US tariffs of 50% on Canadian products that began taking effect on August 22.
Canada’s Department of Finance confirmed that it will respond with rates of 15%, 25% and 50% on C$27.6 billion worth of imports from the United States.
Ottawa says the retaliation is designed to match “dollar for dollar” the value of Canadian goods affected by U.S. measures.
The new round of Canada tariffs on US products shows that the trade dispute now reaches everyday goods and could spread its consequences from the border to factories, stores and consumers.