SNAP in September: Payment Dates and Up to $994 for a Family of 4

SNAP payments will begin arriving on September 1, although the exact date will depend on the state and the case number or other criteria assigned to each beneficiary.

A family of four can receive up to $994 during September, while larger households may receive more than $1,700 in the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C.

Why it matters: SNAP helps millions of households pay for food, but there is no single nationwide deposit date. In some states, benefits arrive at the beginning of September, while in others payments continue almost through the end of the month.

How Much Can a Family Receive Through SNAP?

The amount each household receives is not automatically the maximum. It depends on factors such as income, household size and applicable deductions.

These are the current maximum monthly benefits for the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C.:

1 person: up to $298

2 people: up to $546

3 people: up to $785

4 people: up to $994

5 people: up to $1,183

6 people: up to $1,421

7 people: up to $1,571

8 people: up to $1,789

For each additional household member, the maximum increases by $218.

This means the highlighted $994 for a family of four represents the maximum benefit, not a guaranteed amount for every household of that size.