SNAP in September: Payment Dates and Up to $994 for a Family of 4
Posted on08/26/26 at 09:07
SNAP payments will begin arriving on September 1, although the exact date will depend on the state and the case number or other criteria assigned to each beneficiary.
A family of four can receive up to $994 during September, while larger households may receive more than $1,700 in the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C.
- Why it matters: SNAP helps millions of households pay for food, but there is no single nationwide deposit date. In some states, benefits arrive at the beginning of September, while in others payments continue almost through the end of the month.
How Much Can a Family Receive Through SNAP?
The amount each household receives is not automatically the maximum. It depends on factors such as income, household size and applicable deductions.
These are the current maximum monthly benefits for the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C.:
- 1 person: up to $298
- 2 people: up to $546
- 3 people: up to $785
- 4 people: up to $994
- 5 people: up to $1,183
- 6 people: up to $1,421
- 7 people: up to $1,571
- 8 people: up to $1,789
For each additional household member, the maximum increases by $218.
This means the highlighted $994 for a family of four represents the maximum benefit, not a guaranteed amount for every household of that size.
When Are SNAP Benefits Paid in September?
The official Department of Agriculture (USDA) schedule shows major differences between states. Payment dates may be determined by case number, Social Security number, last name or other information.
These are the distribution windows in some states:
- Arizona: September 1 through 13.
- California: September 1 through 10.
- Colorado: September 1 through 10.
- Florida: September 1 through 28.
- Georgia: September 5 through 23.
- New Jersey: generally September 1 through 5.
- New Mexico: September 1 through 20.
- New York: generally September 1 through 9 outside NYC.
- Texas: deposits may continue through September 28.
California, for example, uses the last digit of the case number. Cases ending in 1 receive benefits on the 1st, while those ending in 0 receive them on the 10th.
Florida has one of the longest SNAP September payment dates schedules, distributing benefits between September 1 and 28 depending on certain digits in the case number.
Pay Attention to SNAP Payment Dates in Texas and New York
Texas has two schedules that can significantly change the day benefits arrive.
Households certified after June 1, 2020, follow a staggered distribution schedule between the 16th and 28th, determined by the last two digits of the EDG number. Older cases follow a different schedule that begins on the 1st.
New York also requires close attention. Outside the five boroughs of New York City, the schedule is generally determined by the last digit of the case number.
In New York City, payment dates change from month to month and are published through a separate schedule.
September Closes the SNAP Fiscal Year
September has another important feature for people receiving food assistance: it will be the final month of federal fiscal year 2026.
The new fiscal year begins on October 1, the date used for the annual update of several SNAP parameters, including maximum benefit amounts and certain program limits.
For that reason, households should distinguish between what they may receive during September and the amounts that apply beginning in October.
Before planning monthly grocery purchases, beneficiaries can check their EBT account or contact the agency responsible for SNAP in their state to confirm the exact date their benefits will become available.
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