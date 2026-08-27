Dollar Today, August 27: Mexico Holds Steady While Colombia and Dominican Republic Rise

The dollar remains virtually stagnant in Mexico this Thursday, August 27, but the scenario changes in Colombia, where it has regained strength and risen.

Why it matters: These differences have a direct impact when converting money: they determine how many pesos are obtained for the dollars sent or how much it costs to acquire them.

How the Dollar is Performing in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic Today

Dollar Price in Mexico

Banxico: $16.966

Foreign exchange market: buy $16.63 | sell $17.21

Banco Azteca: buy $16.64 | sell $17.21

There is little movement in Mexico on this Thursday. Although Banxico’s reference rate remains below $17, the dollar is being offered for sale above that figure.

How the Dollar is Doing in Colombia Today