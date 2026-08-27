Dollar Today, August 27: Mexico Holds Steady While Colombia and Dominican Republic Rise
Posted on08/27/26 at 03:45
The dollar remains virtually stagnant in Mexico this Thursday, August 27, but the scenario changes in Colombia, where it has regained strength and risen.
Why it matters: These differences have a direct impact when converting money: they determine how many pesos are obtained for the dollars sent or how much it costs to acquire them.
How the Dollar is Performing in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic Today
Dollar Price in Mexico
- Banxico: $16.966
- Foreign exchange market: buy $16.63 | sell $17.21
- Banco Azteca: buy $16.64 | sell $17.21
There is little movement in Mexico on this Thursday. Although Banxico’s reference rate remains below $17, the dollar is being offered for sale above that figure.
How the Dollar is Doing in Colombia Today
- Bank of the Republic: $3.118,289 Colombian pesos
- Bogotá foreign exchange market: buy $3.087 | sell $3.217
Colombia is seeing the most significant change of the day among the three countries. The dollar has risen again, following the advance it had already registered on Wednesday.
Exchange Rate in the Dominican Republic
- Central Bank: buy $58.24; sell: $58.70
The dollar has also advanced in the Dominican Republic. The Central Bank’s reference rate now shows a difference of 46 cents between the buy and sell prices.
How Can Changes in the Dollar Affect Your Money?
For a family receiving dollars from the United States, it’s not enough to observe whether the currency has risen or fallen: the buy price is key to knowing how much they will receive.
- In Mexico, the stability means that the conversion to pesos changes little.
- In Colombia, the dollar’s new advance may yield more pesos for the same amount sent.
- In the Dominican Republic, something similar occurs after Thursday’s increase. Those buying dollars, on the other hand, should pay attention to the sell price.
Before exchanging money or withdrawing a remittance, compare how much they pay for your dollars: the difference between establishments can change the final amount you receive.