California Will Invest $48.5 Million to Create 20,000 Jobs: Which Workers Could Benefit?

California will allocate $48.5 million to 18 projects that are expected to support the creation of about 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The investment will reach eight economic regions and 33 counties through the California Jobs First initiative, according to an announcement by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Why it matters: The funding targets industries with growth potential and could create job opportunities, training and career development for workers across different regions.

Manufacturing, Technology and Shipbuilding Lead the Opportunities

Advanced manufacturing will receive $17.75 million, the largest allocation, for projects in San Joaquin and the Capital Region.

Another $9.74 million will support quantum computing in Southern California, while $8.24 million will strengthen shipbuilding in the Bay Area.

Kern will receive $6.85 million for space, defense and satellite projects, while another $3.95 million will fund aerospace and defense infrastructure and innovation.

That could make workers in manufacturing, engineering, shipbuilding, technology and aerospace potential beneficiaries, along with people who need training to enter those industries.