Rosie Rivera’s Cosmetic Treatment Video in Underwear Sparks Controversy

Rosie Rivera showed a cosmetic body treatment.

Users questioned her clothing and religious beliefs.

She also received comments about her hands.

Rosie Rivera, the sister of Jenni Rivera, has once again found herself at the center of a social media controversy after sharing a video in which she appears lying on her stomach in her underwear while receiving a cosmetic treatment on her buttocks.

The post, shared through her verified Instagram account, was intended to promote a procedure using Sculptra. However, many of the comments focused on how she chose to appear on camera.

“What happened to Christianity?” one person wrote. Another user was more direct, asking, “Aren’t you a Christian? Cover yourself,” while someone else commented, “The pastor is so vain.”

Rosie Rivera Promotes Cosmetic Buttock Treatment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ecologica Skin Corp. (@ecologicamedspa)

In the video, Rosie explained that she was undergoing a procedure to improve the appearance of her buttocks and claimed that the results could be seen immediately.

Additionally, she said the treatment did not cause her any pain and compared its use on that area of the body to procedures also performed on the face. The post was part of a commercial promotion announced on her Instagram profile.

“PROMO OF THE WEEK,” Rosie wrote before explaining that those who mentioned her name could access a promotion related to Sculptra, while also clarifying that restrictions applied.

The late singer Jenni Rivera’s sister used tags such as “buttock lift,” “no surgery,” and “shape your body” alongside the video.