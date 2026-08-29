Rosie Rivera’s Cosmetic Treatment Video in Underwear Sparks Controversy
Posted on08/29/26 at 10:53
- Rosie Rivera showed a cosmetic body treatment.
- Users questioned her clothing and religious beliefs.
- She also received comments about her hands.
Rosie Rivera, the sister of Jenni Rivera, has once again found herself at the center of a social media controversy after sharing a video in which she appears lying on her stomach in her underwear while receiving a cosmetic treatment on her buttocks.
The post, shared through her verified Instagram account, was intended to promote a procedure using Sculptra. However, many of the comments focused on how she chose to appear on camera.
“What happened to Christianity?” one person wrote. Another user was more direct, asking, “Aren’t you a Christian? Cover yourself,” while someone else commented, “The pastor is so vain.”
Rosie Rivera Promotes Cosmetic Buttock Treatment
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In the video, Rosie explained that she was undergoing a procedure to improve the appearance of her buttocks and claimed that the results could be seen immediately.
Additionally, she said the treatment did not cause her any pain and compared its use on that area of the body to procedures also performed on the face. The post was part of a commercial promotion announced on her Instagram profile.
“PROMO OF THE WEEK,” Rosie wrote before explaining that those who mentioned her name could access a promotion related to Sculptra, while also clarifying that restrictions applied.
The late singer Jenni Rivera’s sister used tags such as “buttock lift,” “no surgery,” and “shape your body” alongside the video.
Rosie Rivera’s Underwear Sparks Questions
Although some followers expressed interest in the cost of the procedure and even asked where they could have it done, others criticized Rosie for showing part of her body during the recording.
“Is it necessary to make your video with your buttocks out?” one user wrote. Another person asked, “And what about modesty, sister?” while someone else claimed, “She doesn’t represent what she says she practices.”
Several reactions directly referenced Rosie’s publicly shared religious beliefs. “What happened to the Christian woman who says we have to accept ourselves as we are?” another follower wrote.
Some users also questioned her frequent use of cosmetic treatments. “Every time I see you, you’re injecting something,” one person stated, while another summarized their reaction with the phrase, “Vanity of vanities.”
Rosie Rivera Is Told She Needs the Treatment on Her Hands
The criticism was not limited to the procedure on her buttocks. Some users shifted the conversation to other aspects of her appearance and specifically mentioned her hands.
“Get it on your hands too; that’s where your real age shows,” one person wrote. Another commented, “You lack collagen in your hands; they already look old.”
There were also messages of support for Rosie from followers who rejected the number of attacks posted under the video. One person defended the entrepreneur, claiming that many criticisms are made simply because people can hide behind a screen.
Others simply expressed interest in the procedure. “I want to get this done on my booty,” one user wrote, while several people asked about the price, available locations, and final results.
The post ultimately transformed what was originally a cosmetic promotion into a new debate about Rosie Rivera’s image, her personal decisions, and whether some followers believe these are connected to the religious beliefs she has publicly expressed.
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