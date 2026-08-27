Peter Cullen, Legendary Voice of Optimus Prime in ‘Transformers,’ Dies at 85

Peter Cullen died at age 85

Voiced Optimus Prime

Influenced several generation

The entertainment world is mourning the death of Peter Cullen, the Canadian actor whose voice turned Optimus Prime into one of the most recognizable characters in popular culture.

Cullen died Wednesday, August 26, at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 85, his agent Kevin Motley confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor was surrounded by his family during his final moments, according to a statement released by his loved ones.

So far, the family has not revealed the cause of death, and no further details about the circumstances have been disclosed.

Peter Cullen Turned Optimus Prime Into an Icon for Generations

Born in Montreal, Canada, Cullen built an extensive career as a voice actor, but Optimus Prime ultimately became the role that defined his career.

He was the first actor to provide the English-language voice of the Autobots’ leader in the animated Transformers series, which aired from 1984 to 1987.

His performance helped give the character the solemn, commanding and protective tone that would later become one of Optimus Prime’s defining traits.

The character’s impact reached an unexpected turning point when Optimus died after battling Megatron in the animated Transformers movie released in 1986.