Peter Cullen, Legendary Voice of Optimus Prime in ‘Transformers,’ Dies at 85
Posted on08/27/26 at 14:15
- Peter Cullen died at age 85
- Voiced Optimus Prime
- Influenced several generation
The entertainment world is mourning the death of Peter Cullen, the Canadian actor whose voice turned Optimus Prime into one of the most recognizable characters in popular culture.
Cullen died Wednesday, August 26, at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 85, his agent Kevin Motley confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.
The actor was surrounded by his family during his final moments, according to a statement released by his loved ones.
So far, the family has not revealed the cause of death, and no further details about the circumstances have been disclosed.
Peter Cullen Turned Optimus Prime Into an Icon for Generations
Born in Montreal, Canada, Cullen built an extensive career as a voice actor, but Optimus Prime ultimately became the role that defined his career.
He was the first actor to provide the English-language voice of the Autobots’ leader in the animated Transformers series, which aired from 1984 to 1987.
His performance helped give the character the solemn, commanding and protective tone that would later become one of Optimus Prime’s defining traits.
The character’s impact reached an unexpected turning point when Optimus died after battling Megatron in the animated Transformers movie released in 1986.
Optimus Prime’s Death Sparked a Reaction That Changed the Franchise
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The disappearance of the Autobots’ leader caused a huge reaction among fans, especially children who had grown up following his adventures.
The response was so significant that producers ultimately brought the character back and once again called on Cullen to provide his distinctive voice.
The actor returned as Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Return of Optimus Prime, released in 1987.
However, Cullen’s connection with the character was far from over and would experience a major revival roughly two decades later.
Michael Bay Brought Cullen’s Voice Back to Movie Theaters
In 2007, director Michael Bay brought Transformers to the big screen with a production that introduced the franchise to a new generation of viewers.
Cullen was once again invited to voice Optimus Prime, directly connecting the new movies with the voice millions of fans remembered from the 1980s.
His return cemented an artistic relationship that crossed multiple formats, as he portrayed the Autobots’ leader in movies, television series and video games.
As a result, generations who experienced very different versions of Transformers came to associate the same actor with one of the franchise’s central characters.
Peter Cullen Also Voiced Other Unforgettable Characters
Although Optimus Prime dominated much of his professional legacy, Cullen also took part in several other well-known film and television productions throughout his career.
Among his notable roles was the voice of Eeyore, the melancholic donkey from the Winnie the Pooh universe, another character recognized by multiple generations.
He also voiced the villainous car KARR in the 1980s American television series Knight Rider.
His ability to portray completely different characters demonstrated a versatility that allowed his voice to appear in numerous productions beyond Transformers.
The Voice of Optimus Prime Remains Part of His Legacy
The Peter Cullen death closes a career closely connected to a franchise that evolved from 1980s cartoons into a global cinematic phenomenon.
For decades, Cullen accompanied that transformation and repeatedly returned to portray the character that became the most iconic role of his career.
His death leaves Transformers without the original English-language voice that helped define the personality of Optimus Prime from his earliest television appearances.
Peter Cullen died at age 85, leaving an unmistakable mark on pop culture: the voice through which Optimus Prime captivated several generations of fans.
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SOURCE: EFE / RPP Noticias