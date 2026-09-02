Real Madrid’s Raúl Asencio Convicted of Drunk Driving
Posted on09/02/26 at 15:00
Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio was ordered to pay a fine of 14,400 euros and banned from driving for eight months after exceeding Spain’s legal alcohol limit in Gran Canaria.
Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio was sentenced to pay a fine of 14,400 euros, approximately $17,000, and prohibited from driving for eight months after being caught driving under the influence.
According to information published by Atlántico Hoy and confirmed to EFE by sources close to the soccer player, a judge in Gran Canaria held an expedited trial on August 19, during which Asencio admitted to the conduct.
The player accepted the sentence requested by the Prosecutor’s Office and expressed regret over the incident.
Raúl Asencio Exceeded Legal Alcohol Limit Threefold
The incident occurred on August 16 at approximately 6:30 a.m. while Asencio was driving a Porsche Macan GTS in southern Gran Canaria.
Civil Guard officers stopped Raúl Asencio at a traffic checkpoint and subsequently administered two breathalyzer tests.
The results showed 0.90 and 0.88 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air.
Those readings were more than three times Spain’s legal limit of 0.25 mg/l.
Real Madrid Defender Faces Another Trial
The drunk-driving sentence comes just 24 hours before Raúl Asencio is scheduled to appear before Criminal Court No. 5 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria for a separate legal proceeding.
The case concerns a sexually explicit video allegedly recorded in southern Gran Canaria in 2023 by three of Asencio’s former teammates from Real Madrid’s youth academy: Ferrán Ruiz, Juan Rodríguez, and Andrés García.
According to the available information, Asencio expects to be cleared during the hearing after the two female complainants formally confirm that they have forgiven him for showing the images to another person after receiving them on his cellphone.
The defender privately apologized to both women and paid them compensation.
Raúl Asencio’s new court appearance comes at a difficult time for the soccer player, who has just received a financial penalty and an eight-month driving ban.
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