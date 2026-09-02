Real Madrid’s Raúl Asencio Convicted of Drunk Driving

Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio was ordered to pay a fine of 14,400 euros and banned from driving for eight months after exceeding Spain’s legal alcohol limit in Gran Canaria.

Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio was sentenced to pay a fine of 14,400 euros, approximately $17,000, and prohibited from driving for eight months after being caught driving under the influence.

According to information published by Atlántico Hoy and confirmed to EFE by sources close to the soccer player, a judge in Gran Canaria held an expedited trial on August 19, during which Asencio admitted to the conduct.

The player accepted the sentence requested by the Prosecutor’s Office and expressed regret over the incident.

Raúl Asencio Exceeded Legal Alcohol Limit Threefold

The incident occurred on August 16 at approximately 6:30 a.m. while Asencio was driving a Porsche Macan GTS in southern Gran Canaria.

Civil Guard officers stopped Raúl Asencio at a traffic checkpoint and subsequently administered two breathalyzer tests.

The results showed 0.90 and 0.88 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air.