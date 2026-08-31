Lionel Messi Announces Retirement: «I’m Empty, I Have Nothing Left to Give»
Posted on08/31/26 at 09:20
Lionel Messi announced his retirement from the Argentine national team, bringing an end to a two-decade era defending the albiceleste jersey.
The captain communicated his decision through an extensive and emotional message posted on Instagram, in which he explained that he had been thinking about taking this step for some time after the final.
“After this time that has passed since the final, thinking about it a lot, I want to communicate to everyone that I am retiring from the national team,” Messi expressed.
Lionel Messi Explains Why He’s Leaving the Argentine National Team
Messi acknowledged that leaving the albiceleste represents one of the most painful decisions of his career.
“It was a decision that hurt and still hurts my soul, but I understand that it’s the right moment,” he noted.
The Argentine also vindicated everything he had given during his years with the national team, including periods when major international titles seemed elusive.
“I swear that I always gave my all, not just in the last few years when we won everything, but before that as well,” he wrote.
But it was when explaining the reasons for his retirement that he left one of the most forceful phrases of his farewell.
“I’m empty, I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are great young players coming up who deserve to be here,” he stated.
Messi also made it clear that his emotional bond with Argentina will continue: “I love, I have loved, and I will always love being part of the national team”.
Lionel Messi’s Message to Argentine Fans
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The captain dedicated part of his farewell to the fans who accompanied him during his 20 years with the albiceleste.
Lionel Messi assured that he will miss living the games from the inside and anticipated that now he will go on to support the team as just another fan.
He also thanked his family, coaches, teammates, and directors who were part of his extensive career with Argentina.
“I’m leaving with the peace of mind and pride of having given, along with my teammates, dreamed moments. It was crazy to have lived it with all of you,” he expressed.
Messi Had Written His Farewell After the Final
The Argentine star revealed that he had prepared the message on July 21, just two days after the final, but decided to wait before making it public.
Messi explained that subsequent family events ended up reaffirming a decision that he had already been considering.
He finally closed his farewell with a message full of sentiment: “Thank you, God, for making me Argentine. Let’s go, Argentina!”
The decision puts an end to one of the most important eras in the history of the Argentine national team and closes the international cycle of one of the most important soccer players of all time.
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