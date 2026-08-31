Lionel Messi Announces Retirement: «I’m Empty, I Have Nothing Left to Give»

Lionel Messi announced his retirement from the Argentine national team, bringing an end to a two-decade era defending the albiceleste jersey.

The captain communicated his decision through an extensive and emotional message posted on Instagram, in which he explained that he had been thinking about taking this step for some time after the final.

“After this time that has passed since the final, thinking about it a lot, I want to communicate to everyone that I am retiring from the national team,” Messi expressed.

Lionel Messi Explains Why He’s Leaving the Argentine National Team

Messi acknowledged that leaving the albiceleste represents one of the most painful decisions of his career.

“It was a decision that hurt and still hurts my soul, but I understand that it’s the right moment,” he noted.

The Argentine also vindicated everything he had given during his years with the national team, including periods when major international titles seemed elusive.

“I swear that I always gave my all, not just in the last few years when we won everything, but before that as well,” he wrote.