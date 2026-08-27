UEFA Prepares Complaint Against Gianni Infantino Over $4.2 Billion Deal
Posted on08/27/26 at 09:21
UEFA is preparing a possible criminal complaint against FIFA president Gianni Infantino over alleged financial mismanagement related to a failed project that sought to sell private investors a stake in the commercial revenues of future World Cups.
The case centers on a deal valued at $4.2 billion and could open a new legal front for the most powerful executive in world soccer.
Why Could UEFA File a Complaint Against Infantino?
According to a 56-page court document cited by the Associated Press, UEFA lawyers are evaluating whether to begin criminal proceedings in Switzerland against Infantino and possibly other FIFA officials.
The potential action would be based on Article 158 of the Swiss Criminal Code, which relates to criminal mismanagement.
The lawyers argue that there are questions about how the project was structured and the value assigned to the deal.
The $4.2 Billion Deal That Sparked the Controversy
The project called for Thrive Capital Management to pay around $4.2 billion for a 20% stake in a subsidiary responsible for managing FIFA commercial assets, including those tied to the World Cup.
Thrive Capital was founded by Joshua Kushner.
According to the documents cited, UEFA lawyers believe the price may have been outside market value and are questioning whether the transaction could have personally benefited Infantino.
For now, these are allegations raised as part of the legal process and not facts established by a court.
UEFA Seeks Potential Evidence in New York
As part of its legal strategy, UEFA said it filed documents in a Manhattan court seeking access to possible evidence held by Thrive Capital Management.
That documentation could prove important in determining whether a UEFA complaint against Gianni Infantino is ultimately filed with Swiss authorities.
Infantino Abandoned the Project
The controversial plan ultimately did not move forward.
Infantino abandoned the initiative on August 1 after facing strong opposition from international soccer officials, including UEFA representatives.
Now, the consequences of the failed project could move from the offices of world soccer into the courts.
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