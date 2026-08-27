UEFA Prepares Complaint Against Gianni Infantino Over $4.2 Billion Deal

UEFA is preparing a possible criminal complaint against FIFA president Gianni Infantino over alleged financial mismanagement related to a failed project that sought to sell private investors a stake in the commercial revenues of future World Cups.

The case centers on a deal valued at $4.2 billion and could open a new legal front for the most powerful executive in world soccer.

Why Could UEFA File a Complaint Against Infantino?

According to a 56-page court document cited by the Associated Press, UEFA lawyers are evaluating whether to begin criminal proceedings in Switzerland against Infantino and possibly other FIFA officials.

The potential action would be based on Article 158 of the Swiss Criminal Code, which relates to criminal mismanagement.

The lawyers argue that there are questions about how the project was structured and the value assigned to the deal.

The $4.2 Billion Deal That Sparked the Controversy

The project called for Thrive Capital Management to pay around $4.2 billion for a 20% stake in a subsidiary responsible for managing FIFA commercial assets, including those tied to the World Cup.