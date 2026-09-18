Messi and Don Garber Have Tense Confrontation After Inter Miami Title

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami celebrated another championship, but the night ended with an unexpected scene.

The Herons defeated Cruz Azul 2-0 to win the 2026 Campeones Cup, a historic night for the Argentine, who also reached 100 goals in an Inter Miami jersey.

However, during the award ceremony, Messi was involved in a tense exchange with Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber.

Messi and Don Garber Have Tense Exchange During Celebration

Cameras captured the Inter Miami captain approaching the commissioner while wearing his champion’s medal.

Messi appeared visibly upset, pointed at Garber with his finger, and spoke to him emphatically.

Later, the commissioner tried to approach the Argentine again, but Messi avoided continuing the exchange while celebrating with his teammates.

The scene quickly began circulating on social media and raised questions about what happened between one of MLS’s biggest stars and the league’s top executive.