Lightning McQueen Hits Formula 1! Famous Car 95 to Race in Monza

Lightning McQueen will trade in the Piston Cup for Formula 1, if only for a moment.

The star of Cars will be one of the special guests at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza as part of the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the popular Disney movie.

Formula 1 and Disney have joined forces to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the first Cars film, released in 2006, a movie considered by a whole generation to be one of their first introductions to the world of motorsports.

Lightning McQueen Takes the Monza Circuit

For this special appearance, Lightning McQueen will feature a design inspired by Formula 1.

Additionally, the Mercedes-AMG safety car will feature a special image from the Disney universe.

The collaboration is part of an initiative by both companies to bring motorsports closer to new generations.

«The success of our partnership with Disney has shown what is possible when two globally beloved brands come together around a shared vision of creativity, storytelling, and commitment to fans,» Emily Prazer, Formula commercial director, told ESPN.