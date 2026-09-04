Lightning McQueen Hits Formula 1! Famous Car 95 to Race in Monza
Posted on09/04/26 at 09:27
Lightning McQueen will trade in the Piston Cup for Formula 1, if only for a moment.
The star of Cars will be one of the special guests at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza as part of the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the popular Disney movie.
Formula 1 and Disney have joined forces to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the first Cars film, released in 2006, a movie considered by a whole generation to be one of their first introductions to the world of motorsports.
Lightning McQueen Takes the Monza Circuit
For this special appearance, Lightning McQueen will feature a design inspired by Formula 1.
Additionally, the Mercedes-AMG safety car will feature a special image from the Disney universe.
The collaboration is part of an initiative by both companies to bring motorsports closer to new generations.
«The success of our partnership with Disney has shown what is possible when two globally beloved brands come together around a shared vision of creativity, storytelling, and commitment to fans,» Emily Prazer, Formula commercial director, told ESPN.
Lightning McQueen, a character voiced by Owen Wilson in English, first appeared on the big screen in 2006.
The success of the movie later led to the release of Cars 2 in 2011 and Cars 3 in 2017.
«For many fans, Cars was an early introduction to the excitement of racing, which makes this collaboration a fun way to celebrate the enduring appeal of the sport through characters that generations have come to know and love,» Prizer added.
There Will Be Two Versions of Lightning McQueen
Formula 1 & @Disney will celebrate 20 years of Disney and @Pixar‘s Cars at the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D’ITALIA 2026 with a special @MercedesAMG Safety Car activation.
The Official FIA Formula 1 Safety Car will feature a bespoke Cars-inspired livery, whilst the iconic… pic.twitter.com/LQRfpk5QGk
— F1 Media (@F1Media) September 3, 2026
The presence of the famous number 95 at the Italian Grand Prix will take two forms.
The first will be a scale model of Lightning McQueen equipped with emergency lights, which has already completed several laps around the Monza circuit.
The second will be an official Formula 1 car featuring elements inspired by the star of Cars, including character-themed decals.
Within the Disney universe, Lightning McQueen is a seven-time Piston Cup champion, so his arrival at one of the most iconic circuits in motorsports represents a curious encounter between fiction and real racing.
Formula 1 and Disney Have More Surprises in Store
The Safety Car is getting a Cars makeover for Monza! 🏁
Lightning McQueen is fully functional and has already completed a lap of the circuit with the lights flashing and everything. #F1 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/PIeYUE5uCF
— Everything Formula (@evrythngformu1a) September 3, 2026
The collaboration will not end in Monza.
Disney and Formula 1 are also preparing new Cars-inspired merchandise as part of the «Fuel the Magic» campaign.
The initiative will continue throughout 2027 and 2028 with various actions aimed at connecting the Disney universe with Formula 1 fans.